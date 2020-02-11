Axl Rose takes swipe at Trump in first tweet of 2020

After a three-month hiatus, Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose returned to social media to blast President Trump.

In a tweet, his first of 2020: an old man is seen wearing a blue hat that reads, “MAKE THE WHITE HOUSE GREAT AGAIN.”

The aging rocker has been a vocal critic of Trump during his presidency.

In November 2018, he took issue with Trump’s campaign using the legendary rock band's music during the president's political rallies.

In a Twitter rant, Rose said that the band, "like a lot of artists opposed to the unauthorized use of their music at political events," has formally asked that their music not be used "at Trump rallies or Trump associated events," but claimed that, despite the request, the campaign "is using loopholes in the various venues' blanket performance licenses" and playing music without the artists' permission.

A few days later, Trump wrote that “there is no reason for these massive, deadly and costly fires in California.” He added that “billions of dollars are given each year, with so many lives lost, all because of gross mismanagement of the forests. Remedy now, or no more Fed payments!”

Rose shot back the next day.

“Um…actually…it’s a lack of federal funding that’s at the ‘root’ of the purported forest mismanagement,” Rose tweeted. “Only a demented n’ truly pathetic individual would twist that around n’ use a tragedy to once again misrepresent facts for attempted public/political gain at other’s expense.”

Earlier that year, in January, Rose tweeted: “The WH is the current US gold standard of what can be considered disgraceful.”

He subsequently urged his fans to vote Democrat.

Guns N’ Roses will begin a North American stadium tour on Independence Day in Milwaukee.