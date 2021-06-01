Guns N' Roses, Foo Fighters returning to the stage

Guns N' Roses and the Foo Fighters are returning to the stage this summer.

Foo Fighters announced on Tuesday in a press release that the band is finally moving forward with its postponed 25th-anniversary tour, now called their 26th-anniversary tour.

"FOO FIGHTERS FIRST U.S. DATES OF 26th ANNIVERSARY TOUR ANNOUNCED," the group said. "Having confirmed their appearances atop the 2021 lineups of Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo and Bottlerock, Foo Fighters are answering the burning question of ‘Are they doing any of their own shows?’ with a resounding F**K YES."

Tickets go on sale Friday.

Meanwhile, Guns N' Roses is also returning. The band announced their rescheduled tour with 14 new dates, two of which are at the Atlantic City Hard Rock casino on Sept. 11 and 12.

The band's current lineup includes its biggest stars, lead singer Axl Rose and guitarist Slash. Opening the shows will be Mammoth WVH, the band led by Van Halen bassist Wolfgang Van Halen, son of the late guitar legend Eddie Van Halen.

COACHELLA RETURNING IN APRIL 2022

The band says the Hard Rock shows will be the "most intimate" of their tour, which normally plays huge sports stadiums. The casino's Etess Arena has about 6,000 seats.

"Without question, we believe that entertainment is ready to come back," said Joe Lupo, Hard Rock's president. "The artists and their management have been hungry for the past couple months as we waited for capacity restrictions to lift and vaccinations to increase. We're looking to bring fans in here and make a statement."

Tickets go on sale Friday at noon, although fan club and other presales will begin before that.

Other big-name acts are due to play Atlantic City this summer and fall, some of which were rescheduled from last year when the pandemic forced the casinos to close for three and a half months and to operate at reduced capacity even after they opened.

Those restrictions, since lifted, made it impossible to book A-list acts because only a small percentage of seats could be sold.

This year's scheduled shows include Kiss, Toby Keith, Dierks Bentley and Pitbull, all at Hard Rock; Phish on the beach; Michael Buble at Boardwalk Hall; Jerry Seinfeld at the Borgata, and the Beach Boys and Alice Cooper in separate shows at the Ocean casino.

On other reopening news, Coachella announced on Tuesday that the California-based music festival will be back on April 15-17 and April 22-24 in 2022.

Stagecoach will also be returning next spring, April 29-May 1. Although, performer lineups have not yet been released for either.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.