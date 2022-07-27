Guillermo del Toro’s adaption of 'Pinocchio' releases first trailer

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A first look at the upcoming Guillermo del Toro adaption of "Pinocchio" is here.

On Wednesday, Netflix released the official trailer for the stop-motion animation film scheduled to be released in December. The film will briefly be played in theaters in November before moving over to the streaming service the following month.

Gregory Mann will assume the title role along with Ewan McGregor as Cricket and David Bradley as Geppetto.

"Pinocchio" will also star Christoph Waltz, Tilda Swinton, Finn Wolfhard, Ron Perlman, Tim Blake Nelson, Burn Gorman, Cate Blanchett and John Turturro. Del Torro co-directs the film with Mark Gustafson.

The Academy Award-winning director’s adaptation should not be confused with the live action "Pinocchio" starring Tom Hanks, Robert Downey Jr., Luke Evans and Cynthia Erivo coming in September.

Del Toro’s "Pinocchio" shows a wooden boy growing up in Italy in the 1930s during the rise of fascism, which del Toro describes in a June Vanity Fair story as "an environment in which citizens behave with obedient, almost puppet-like faithfulness."

"Many times the fable has seemed, to me, in favor of obedience and domestication of the soul," he added.

"Blind obedience is not a virtue. The virtue Pinocchio has is to disobey. At a time when everybody else behaves as a puppet, he doesn’t. Those are the interesting things for me. I don’t want to retell the same story. I want to tell it my way and in the way I understand the world."

The filmmaker noted he would not be incorporating "Pinocchio" going from a "real boy" to a wooden toy. "To me, it’s essential to counter the idea that you have to change into a flesh-and-blood child to be a real human," del Toro said.

"All you need to be human is to really behave like one, you know? I have never believed that transformation [should] be demanded to gain love."