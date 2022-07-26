Ryan Gosling to appear in 'The Gray Man' sequel, Netflix greenlights spin-off film

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ryan Gosling is set to reprise his role as Court Gentry, an ex-CIA operative also known as Gray Man and Sierra Six, in the sequel to the popular Netflix film.

Netflix announced Tuesday that due to the popularity of the original film, they have approved a sequel starring Gosling and also bringing back directors Joe and Anthony Russo, with original co-writer Stephen McFeely working on the script. The films are based on a book series of the same name written by Mark Greaney.

"The audience reaction to The Gray Man has been nothing short of phenomenal," the Russo brothers said in a press release. "We are so appreciative of the enthusiasm that fans across the world have had for this film. With so many amazing characters in the movie, we had always intended for the Gray Man to be part of an expanded universe, and we are thrilled that Netflix is announcing a sequel with Ryan, as well as a second script that we’re excited to talk about soon."

EVA MENDES SAYS RYAN GOSLING CHANGED HER MIND ABOUT KIDS: ‘IT WAS VERY SPECIFIC TO HIM’

Nothing is known about the sequel except for who is starring in it and that it is in the works.

The popularity of "The Gray Man" also led the way for Netflix to approve a spin-off film, which will be a separate story but will continue to explore the world Gentry lives in. The spin-off is being written by Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese, who also wrote "Deadpool."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"With The Gray Man, the Russos delivered an edge-of-your-seat spectacle that audiences around the world are loving. We're excited to continue to partner with them and the team at AGBO as they build out The Gray Man universe," said Scott Stuber, head of global film for Netflix, in a statement.

"The Gray Man" is currently available to stream on Netflix and also stars Billy Bob Thornton, Rege-Jean Page, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas. It is unclear who out of this cast will be featured in either the sequel or the spin-off movie.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This sequel is not the only movie fans of Gosling’s are looking forward to in the coming years. His highly anticipated film, "Barbie," in which he portrays the popular male doll, Ken, is set to be released sometime in 2023.