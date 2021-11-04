Chris Pratt slammed online for post about wife Katherine Schwarzenegger: 'Lost respect for you'

Chris Pratt's fans are unhappy.

On Tuesday, the 42-year-old actor took to Instagram to gush over his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger.

For his tribute, he shared a photo of himself and his wife wrapping their arms around one another. Schwarzenegger, 31, gazed lovingly at her husband while he smiled for the camera.

"Guys. For real. Look how she’s looking at me! I mean. Find you somebody that looks at you like that!! You know!?" he captioned the photo. "We met in church. She’s given me an amazing life, a gorgeous healthy daughter, she chews so loudly that sometimes i put in my ear buds to drown it out, but that’s love!"

Pratt then joked that while his wife helps him "with everything," he returns the favor "periodically" by opening "a jar of pickles."

"That's the trade," he added.

"Her heart is pure and it belongs to me. My greatest treasure right next to my Ken Griffey Jr Upper Deck Rookie card. Which if you know, you know is saying a lot," Pratt continued. "It’s her birthday in about 6 weeks. So if I don’t get her anything, I’ll tell her to look back on this post. Love you honey."

While Schwarzenegger and her family found the post endearing and hilarious, some social media users weren't too pleased with what the "Guardians of the Galaxy" star had to say.

"You do know you have a son, right?" said a follower in reference to Pratt's 9-year-old son Jack, whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris. "Should he also be a greatest treasure?"

"For me if was the emphasis on ‘healthy child’ like your firstborn is lesser in your eyes," suggested a commenter. "You need to go read that sentence thru HIS eyes & apologize to him bcuz your wording was cruel Dude..."

"Wait… you might not get her anything?!" another asked, while a third posed: "If you don’t get her anything?!?!"

"Met in church, but you left your first wife for her, sooo I wouldn’t call you Mr. holy," yet another jabbed.

"You open a jar of pickles?!? her heart BELONGS to you?!?" questioned yet another.

The post seemed to push some fans over the line.

"What the hell happened to you man?" one asked.

"I really don’t think this is as great of a post as you think it is," warned another.

"Yeah, lost respect for you in this post for multiple reasons.. sad," stated yet another person.

Pratt, whose reps did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment, married Schwarzenegger in 2019 about a year after they began dating. Their daughter, Lyla Maria, was born in Aug. 2020.

The "Parks and Recreation" alum was married to Faris, 44, from 2009-2018. The actress is now married to cinematographer Michael Barrett.