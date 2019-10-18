Gretchen Wilson urges fans to put hotel that kicked her out over noise complaints 'out of business'

Gretchen Wilson wants a New Mexico hotel shut down.

The “Here for the Party” singer was recently asked by the staff at Hotel Encanto de Las Cruces to leave following a noise violation at 12:30 a.m. The country star said that she was “only talking” when she was contacted by the police.

Following the incident, the angered country star took to Twitter to encourage fans to “put Hotel Encanto out of business.”

GRETCHEN WILSON TALKS COUNTRY'S EVOLUTION

"The hotel informed me that QUIET HOURS started at 10pm," a tweet read. "Wrong hotel for 3rd shifters."

Wilson then listed off further complaints, including a two-hour wait for breakfast along with the police coming to kick her out “in the middle of the night for no reason.”

This is not Wilson’s first encounter with police. In August 2018, the singer was arrested following a verbal and physical altercation that took place on an airplane headed for Connecticut. The singer was accused of causing a "minor disturbance" on a plane before becoming "belligerent" with officers. The charges were ultimately dropped.

"I'm saddened by the whole thing," Wilson said then in an interview with Taste of Country. "I don't know that I could say — I mean, I'm embarrassed that that situation got to where it was, but not personally."