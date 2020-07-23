Greg Vaughan is ‘taking a break’ from ‘Days of Our Lives’ after 8 years

Greg Vaughan announced on Wednesday that he is taking an indefinite break from “Days of Our Lives” after being on the show for eight years.

"I’ve finished my reign at ‘Days,’" Vaughan, 47, revealed on the “That's Awesome! With Steve & Bradford” podcast.

He continued: "For all my ‘Days’ fans that are listening, I love you all.”

The actor played the role of Eric Brady since 2012.

Vaughan also revealed that while he doesn’t plan to be a series regular, he’s not closed off to returning to the soap opera in the future.

“It's never over, so I'm not gonna say it's over," he said. "I’m taking a break, if you will."

Vaughan then explained his reasoning for his indefinite hiatus.

“‘Days was going through a renewal negotiation and not knowing where they were going to go," he said. "I just felt my time was coming to an end anyway."

“Days of Our Lives” was renewed for a 56th season last November. The cast is due to resume filming in September.

Vaughan’s departure from the show comes just a few weeks after Kristian Alfonso announced she retired from her role on “Days of Our Lives” after 37 years on the show.