Angie Harmon gets engaged on Christmas: 'Marry, Marry Christmas'

Angie Harmon is engaged!

The actress revealed she said yes when Greg Vaughan proposed to her on Christmas.

"Marry, Marry Christmas," Harmon, 47, wrote on Instagram Wednesday.

The actress and her new fiance, 46, posed for a photo with their respective children wearing matching Christmas sweaters. Harmon is beaming in the picture with her new bling on full display.

"Wishing you the most wonderful holiday from our family to yours!"

Someone captured the moment Vaughan popped the question and from the look on Harmon's face she was completely surprised.

The couple has been together for at least over a year, although it's unclear exactly when they started dating.

Harmon and her ex-husband, former NFL player Jason Sehorn, separated in 2014 and officially divorced in 2016. They share three girls.

Meanwhile, Vaughan and his ex-wife, Touriya Haoud, share three sons and announced their separation in 2014 after eight years of marriage.

In 2018, Vaughan gushed over Harmon in honor of her birthday.

"There isn't a day that I don't feel beel I am blessed, but as is every day I live to see another day, I continue to see a new blessing enter my life," Vaughan wrote.

"Your love of life anda llowing me to open mine and our ability to share ours together with 6 amazing children is beyond any wish I could have dreamt!! May all your days continue to be filled with sunbeams, smiles, laughter, love, joy & my warm embrace HAPPY BDay."