Kristian Alfonso is leaving 'Days of Our Lives' after 37 years

Kristian Alfonso announced via Instagram on Monday that she is retiring from her role on “Days of Our Lives” after 37 years on the show.

Alfonso, 56, first appeared on the series in 1983 as the character Hope Williams Brady.

"Days of Our Lives has been a vital part of both my personal and professional journey," the actress said in a statement.

She continued: "I am forever grateful to NBC and the late Betty Corday, who took a chance on me many years ago and changed my life. I have built some lifelong friendships with my extraordinarily talented castmates."

Alfonso also gave a shout out to the behind-the-scenes crew. "Days has one of the hardest working crews in all of television, many of whom have become part of my extended family,” she wrote.

“I feel blessed and honored to have been invited into people's homes for over three decades. However, it is now time for me to write my next chapter. I will not be returning to Days when it resumes production in September. I've already filmed my last episode several months ago,” Alfonso announced.

She concluded: “Finally — to the incredibly loyal fans of Days — many of you have been with me on this journey from the beginning. I cannot thank you enough for your generosity, love and support. I could not have done it with YOU!!!!"

Several of “Days of Our Lives” castmates poured their support in the comments.

Dot Marie Jones wrote, “YOU ARE AMAZING I LOVED EVERY SECOND WORKING WITH YOU ON ‘DAYS’! I'M FOREVER GRATEFUL!! LOVE YOU TO THE MOON!!!”

Sal Stowers commented, “It’s had truly been an honor getting to know you and working with you. Thank you for all your beautiful words of wisdom and being such a dear friend to me. I love you.”

Robert Scott Wilson said, “Iconic. Kristian, it was an honor to share the stage with you. From day 1 you welcomed me with open arms and I’m grateful to have had the opportunity to tell stories alongside you, especially these last few months. I’m rooting for you. Here’s to your next chapter!”

Martha Madison wrote, “It will never be the same.”

Mary Beth Evans commented, “I love you sister.”

“I love you so much, Mama. You’re such sunshine and joy at work. I will miss you so much but I’m grateful for every minute I got with you and for our friendship," Linsey Godfrey said.

Brandon Barash added, “What a pleasure it’s been! Miss you already! Congrats on that next chapter.”

“Days of Our Lives” premiered in 1965 and is in its 55th season. The cast is due to resume filming for season 56 in September.