Kristian Alfonso says ‘Days of Our Lives’ producers wanted to temporarily write her off script before quitting

Kristian Alfonso opened up about her decision to quit “Days of Our Lives” after 37 years.

The actress revealed in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight that the executive producer Ken Corday abruptly planned to write her character, Hope Williams Brady, out of the script and have her character return after four or five months.

"And at that moment I thought to myself, you know what, it's time for a change and it was the perfect moment to make that decision," Alfonso, 56, said to the outlet.

Later in the interview, she expressed: “I had really thought about leaving, mulling it over I'd say probably for the last few years."

She continued: "I was taken aback when he said that they wanted, he and [producer] Albert wanted to take me off camera for four to five months. It was not something that had ever been discussed but that's what it was, and to come back in five to six months, or four to five months -- whatever that time frame was -- I just thought, you know what, it's time to really write a new chapter.”

Alfonso also reflected on how quarantine due to the novel coronavirus pandemic helped her realize that she wanted a break to focus on her family and other business ventures.

“Through all of this horror of COVID, it's the first time in my life I was actually able to exhale because I've been so busy with my life and really enjoyed just being home and really doing nothing. Maybe cooking,” she said. “But just enjoying my family, my friends. Catching up.”

Alfonso then talked about other business opportunities such as being able to work on her jewelry line, Hope Faith Miracles.

"I tell my children all the time, if you feel it's time for a change then it must be, and take that leap of faith and believe in yourself. I don't know if I will continue in this business, but possibly. I have been getting calls and some interest on some projects, so we'll see,” she said.

Alfonso’s decision to reveal via Instagram that she was quitting was unexpected to both fans and her castmates, considering her character will be on the upcoming season in October.

“I didn't want it to be a shock or a surprise when all the sudden, you know, Hope just appears in the attic or she's off looking for someone or maybe she's taken a trip or she's, I don't know what they would come up with,” the actress admitted.

Alfonso added that she received overwhelming messages of support from other “Days of Our Lives” cast members.

“I have to say that some of them have really, definitely choked me up because I didn't realize that certain people, they got me and they understood that everything I did was to better ‘Days of Our Lives’ and not necessarily myself, personally, but whoever was in the scene with me or something that was happening,” she said. “It's not just a workplace, but we've shared so many moments in our lives. But I'm very grateful for all of it.”

Despite her positive experience, Alfonso firmly said that she would not return to “Days of Our Lives” periodically for guest appearances.