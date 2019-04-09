'Grease' prequel 'Summer Loving' in development at Paramount: report

Deadline has confirmed that Aladdin screenwriter John August is writing a prequel to Paramount’s 1978 musical "Grease."

The pic will take it’s jumping off point from the song “Summer Nights” and focus on the fling that John Travolta and Olivia Newton John’s high school characters Danny Zuko and Sandy Olsson had before reconnecting in the movie that everyone knows. Zuko’s memory of the fling is more raunchy, while Olsson remembers an encounter that was more innocent.

Grease had made close to $400M at the global box office for the Melrose lot after several remakes, and annual sing-along re-releases. Back in 2016, Fox aired a live version of "Grease" starring Julianne Hough and Vanessa Hudgens which won five Emmys.

The original 1978 "Grease" soundtrack has sold over 38M copies worldwide. There was a sequel to the film in 1982 starring Michelle Pfeiffer and it tanked at the time making just over $15M at the domestic box office.