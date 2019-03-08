Olivia Newton-John reveals why she kept cancer battle private

Olivia Newton-John is in the fight for her life after being diagnosed with cancer for the third time.

The "Grease" star first revealed she had breast cancer in 1992 and was diagnosed with it again in 2017 — only now it has metastasized to her back. What her fans don't know is that she battled the disease for a second time in 2013 — doctors found cancer in the singer-actress' shoulder after she was in a car accident.

Newton-John is out now with a new memoir called "Don't Stop Believin'" and on Friday she spoke on the "Today" show about why she didn't disclose her health status in 2013 to even some of her family and friends.

"Because of the speculation, which happened at times," she explained to Natalie Morales. "I just decided I wanted to go through it myself. It was just a decision that I would keep it to myself at the time."

"It's my life and I decided to keep it to myself," she added.

Since last year, rumors spread that Newton-John was gravely ill and practically on her death bed. She denied those rumors in an Instagram video saying, "I just want to say the rumors of my death have been greatly exaggerated, to quote a very famous quote, and I’m doing great and I want to wish all of you the happiest, healthiest 2019 that’s possible."

To help manage her pain and symptoms, she is taking oral medication prescribed by her doctor and relies on holistic treatments as well such as herbs and medicinal cannabis.

Her daughter, Chloe Lattanzi, and her husband, John Easterling, are helping to care for her, and she said he grows plants and makes them into liquid for her.