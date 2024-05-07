'Grease' actress Susan Buckner dead at 72

"Grease" star Susan Buckner has died at age 72, Fox News Digital can confirm.

"It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Susan Buckner, best known to the moviegoing public as memorable, bubbly cheerleader Patty Simcox, who starred opposite John Travolta and the late Olivia Newton-John in the 1978 smash musical ‘Grease,’" a statement from Buckner's family said.

Buckner died peacefully on May 2 surrounded by her loved ones.

"Rest in peace Susan," the statement said. "Your talent, spirit and infectious smile will live on in our hearts forever."

Her daughter Samantha Mansfield added, "She was magic. She was my best friend. And I will miss her every day. I was lucky I had such a lighting rod of a mother and now I have her as an angel."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.