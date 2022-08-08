'Grease' actor Eddie Deezen deemed mentally unfit for criminal trial

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

‘Grease’ actor Eddie Deezen is not mentally fit for a trial and must remain in the custody of the Maryland Department of Health, according to a court order.

Deezen is facing charges relating to an April arrest for allegedly trespassing and burglarizing the neighbors at his Maryland home.

Prosecutors have since changed his charges to assault and disorderly conduct, however, according to an order obtained by TMZ on Monday.

Deezen, 65, was filmed entering his neighbor's vehicles without their consent earlier this year. He also allegedly attempted to open the neighbor's front door, despite a female resident telling him to leave.

Deezen is best known for playing Eugene Felsnic in the original "Grease" films.

The embattled actor first faced harassment accusations for a social media incident in 2021. He posted a lengthy rant on Facebook about a server at a local restaurant, Kara Lashbaugh. Deezen criticized her appearance and called her an "attention w----."

The woman responded with a post of her own on Twitter, however.

"Eddie Deezen is a f---ing CREEP who comes into my work at least once a week, calls and asks other servers for my schedule, and if he comes in and i’m not wearing makeup HE LEAVES. And this grown a-- old man has the balls to post this on facebook about me im losing my mind," Lashbaugh wrote.