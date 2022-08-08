Expand / Collapse search
Crime
Published

'Grease' actor Eddie Deezen deemed mentally unfit for criminal trial

Deezen is charged with assault and disorderly conduct for a run-in with his Maryland neighbors

By Anders Hagstrom | Fox News
‘Grease’ actor Eddie Deezen is not mentally fit for a trial and must remain in the custody of the Maryland Department of Health, according to a court order.

Deezen is facing charges relating to an April arrest for allegedly trespassing and burglarizing the neighbors at his Maryland home.

Prosecutors have since changed his charges to assault and disorderly conduct, however, according to an order obtained by TMZ on Monday.

Deezen, 65, was filmed entering his neighbor's vehicles without their consent earlier this year. He also allegedly attempted to open the neighbor's front door, despite a female resident telling him to leave.

Eddie Deezen was arrested on burglary charges in April 2022.

Eddie Deezen was arrested on burglary charges in April 2022. (Allegany County Sheriff's Office)

LOS ANGELES - JUNE 16: The movie "Grease", directed by Randal Kleiser. Seen here, the T-Birds prank on Eugene (wearing glasses and bow tie), played by Eddie Deezen. Initial theatrical release of the film, June 16, 1978. Screen capture. Paramount Pictures. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES - JUNE 16: The movie "Grease", directed by Randal Kleiser. Seen here, the T-Birds prank on Eugene (wearing glasses and bow tie), played by Eddie Deezen. Initial theatrical release of the film, June 16, 1978. Screen capture. Paramount Pictures. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images) (CBS via Getty Images)

Deezen is best known for playing Eugene Felsnic in the original "Grease" films.

The embattled actor first faced harassment accusations for a social media incident in 2021. He posted a lengthy rant on Facebook about a server at a local restaurant, Kara Lashbaugh. Deezen criticized her appearance and called her an "attention w----."

The woman responded with a post of her own on Twitter, however.

"Eddie Deezen is a f---ing CREEP who comes into my work at least once a week, calls and asks other servers for my schedule, and if he comes in and i’m not wearing makeup HE LEAVES. And this grown a-- old man has the balls to post this on facebook about me im losing my mind," Lashbaugh wrote.

