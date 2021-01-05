Grammys postponed to March due to spike in coronavirus cases

The 2021 Grammy Awards has been postponed.

The award show will now take place in March after the recent surge in coronavirus cases and deaths, the Recording Academy told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The Grammys were originally scheduled to take place Jan. 31 in Los Angeles at the Staples Center.

Los Angeles County, the epicenter of the crisis in California, has surpassed 10,000 COVID-19 deaths and has had 40% of the deaths in California. It is the third state to reach the 25,000 death count.

2021 GRAMMY AWARDS NOMINEES ANNOUNCED WITH BEYONCE LEADING WITH 9 NOMINATIONS

An average of six people die every hour from COVID-19 in Los Angeles County, which has a quarter of the state’s 40 million residents. County health officials fear surges from gatherings during Christmas and New Year’s Eve.

2021 GRAMMYS TAP 'THE DAILY SHOW' STAR TREVOR NOAH TO HOST

"The Daily Show" host and comedian Trevor Noah is set to host the 2021 Grammys, where Beyoncé is the leading contender, with nine nominations.

Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Roddy Ricch, Jhené Aiko, Post Malone, Renée Zellweger, Billie Eilish and her producer-brother Finneas also scored nominations. First-time nominees include The Strokes, Megan Thee Stallion, Harry Styles and Blue Ivy Carter.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Performers will be announced at a later date.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.