Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Grammys
Published

Grammys postponed to March due to spike in coronavirus cases

The award show was originally scheduled to take place on Jan. 31

By Jessica Napoli | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for January 5Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for January 5

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

The 2021 Grammy Awards has been postponed.

The award show will now take place in March after the recent surge in coronavirus cases and deaths, the Recording Academy told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The Grammys were originally scheduled to take place Jan. 31 in Los Angeles at the Staples Center. 

Los Angeles County, the epicenter of the crisis in California, has surpassed 10,000 COVID-19 deaths and has had 40% of the deaths in California. It is the third state to reach the 25,000 death count.

2021 GRAMMY AWARDS NOMINEES ANNOUNCED WITH BEYONCE LEADING WITH 9 NOMINATIONS

Billie Eilish, pictured here at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards on January 26, 2020, is nominated for the 2021 Grammys. The award show has been postponed due to the recent surge in coronavirus cases. 

Billie Eilish, pictured here at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards on January 26, 2020, is nominated for the 2021 Grammys. The award show has been postponed due to the recent surge in coronavirus cases.  (Steve Granitz/WireImage)

An average of six people die every hour from COVID-19 in Los Angeles County, which has a quarter of the state’s 40 million residents. County health officials fear surges from gatherings during Christmas and New Year’s Eve.

2021 GRAMMYS TAP 'THE DAILY SHOW' STAR TREVOR NOAH TO HOST

"The Daily Show" host and comedian Trevor Noah is set to host the 2021 Grammys, where Beyoncé is the leading contender, with nine nominations.

Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Roddy Ricch, Jhené Aiko, Post Malone, Renée Zellweger, Billie Eilish and her producer-brother Finneas also scored nominations. First-time nominees include The Strokes, Megan Thee Stallion, Harry Styles and Blue Ivy Carter.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Performers will be announced at a later date.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

On Our Radar