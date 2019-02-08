Grammy Awards shockers, from Jennifer Lopez's navel-grazing green dress to Lady Gaga's egg pod

Artists are preparing for the music industry's biggest night — the 61st annual Grammy Awards — which is likely to entertain with Shawn Mendes, Cardi B, Dan, Post Malone, Lady Gaga, among others scheduled to take the stage Sunday night.

In the past, musicians have used the Grammys to display their artistic sides, whether it's with a wild outfit on the red carpet, a theatrical performance or an unforgettable acceptance speech.

This year's award show has already shocked fans who expected to see Ariana Grande sing.

The 25-year-old "Thank U, Next" singer decided to pull out of the Grammys Sunday because she was reportedly "insulted" producers said she couldn't perform her latest single "7 Rings," per Variety. Grande later spoke out about her decision not to attend, disputing Grammys producer Ken Ehrlich's claim the singer felt it "was too late for her to pull something together."

"I’ve kept my mouth shut but now you’re lying about me," Grande tweeted in response to Ehrlich's remarks to The Associated Press. "I can pull together a performance overnight and you know that, Ken. It was when my creativity & self expression was stifled by you, that I decided not to attend. I hope the show is exactly what you want it to be and more."

"I offered 3 different songs," she continued. "It’s about collaboration. It’s about feeling supported. It’s about art and honesty. Not politics. Not doing favors or playing games. It’s just a game y’all.. and I’m sorry but that’s not what music is to me."

As more drama from this year's show continues to unfold, take a look at some of the wildest moments from past Grammy Awards.

JLo's v-neck Versace gown

Jennifer Lopez turned heads as she arrived on the Grammy red carpet in 2000 in a green, semi-sheer, navel-grazing Versace frock.

The plunging dress was so popular at the time it's credited for leading to the creation of Google Images, according to Harpers Bazaar. The dress was first sported on the runway by model Amber Valetta in 199 for the spring-summer 2000 collection.

To this day, Lopez is still asked about the iconic outfit that was potentially the first to truly "break the Internet" — at least, on Google.

In December, the singer revealed she still has the dress.

"It lives in my house. It’s on a little mannequin in my house," she told USA Today, adding it was in her closet.

Lopez said she was, however, happy to see a version of her gown reappear on the catwalk during Versace's New York fashion show in 2018. However, she stressed she would not be testing out another deep v-neck like the 2000 gown anytime soon.

"I did the whole Versace thing again. I think I’m done with that," Lopez added to the publication. "I wouldn’t rock it again on a red carpet.

Eminem and Elton John team up

Talk about an unlikely duet.

Elton John and rapper Eminem performed together at the 43rd annual Grammy Awards in 2001, and jaws definitely dropped. At the time, Eminem was under fire for The Marshall Mathers LP, as many claimed his lyrics were homophobic and misogynistic, according to Rolling Stone.

Standing with someone he considered a friend, John agreed to sing "Stan" alongside Eminem. At the end of the performance, the pair hugged, drawing applause from the crowd.

“I love him,” John told Rolling Stone nearly a decade later, adding the two's friendship has continued to develop since that performance. “I don’t see much of Marshall, but we speak a lot. ...I ask him how he’s doing and tell him how proud I am of him. He’s got a great sense of humor. When David and I had our civil partnership, he sent us a present. In a case, on velvet cushions, were two diamond cock rings. So there’s a homophobe for you.”

Lady Gaga's"eggcellent" entrance

Some called Lady Gaga's entrance onto the 2011 Grammy Awards red carpet a bit "egg-centric."

The then "Fame Monster" star arrived inside an opaque egg pod surrounded by a half-naked entourage donning nude attire. The singer called it a "creative experience," revealing to Ryan Seacrest that she was actually in the piece of art for roughly 72 hours.

"It was time for me to really prepare and think about the meaning of the song and get prepared for the performance. I really wanted to be born on stage," she said on KIIS-FM, according to Hollywood Reporter. "The creative vessel was helpful for me to stay focused. We had it backstage so that I was able to really stay in this sort of creative, embryonic incubation.”

At the time, the "Born This Way" star's artistic expression got mixed reviews — but at least one fashionista applauded it.

"You didn't even have to see her or what she wearing because she stirred such chaos and mystery, it was genius," said AP fashion expert Natalie Rotman told Fox News at the time. "She deserved the attention [on the carpet]. Let's face it; she is the biggest star here in 2011."

Kanye West (jokingly) storms the stage

Kanye West surprised the audience in February 2015 when he (jokingly) stormed the Grammys stage after it was revealed Beck beat Beyonce for "Album of the Year," with many wondering whether it was going to be a repeat of the 2009 MTV Awards interruption of Taylor Swift.

As Beck held the trophy, Kanye popped up onstage and pretended to move toward Beck before retreating back to his seat.

The move earned laughs from Queen Bey and her husband Jay-Z.

But behind the stage, Kanye was far from joking about what he considered a major snub.

"I just know that the Grammys, if they want real artists to keep coming back, they need to stop playing with us. We ain't gonna play with them no more. And Beck needs to respect artistry and he should've given his award to Beyonce," he told E! News.

Kesha's tear-jerking performance

Kesha wowed 2018 Grammy Awards attendees with her emotional rendition of "Praying," singing alongside Camila Cabello, Andra Day, Cyndi Lauper, Julia Michaels, Bebe Rexha, among others.

During the performance, a nod to the #MeToo movement, all of the women on stage wore white and belted the lyrics.

“After everything you've done I can thank you for how strong I have become," an iconic line from the song reads.

As the song came to a close, a clearly emotional Kesha burst into tears and hugged those next to her onstage. She later took to Twitter to thank fans for their support.

“Thank you to the @RecordingAcad, the women on stage with me tonight, and everyone who has supported me through this whole journey," she tweeted.

“Rainbow” was Kesha’s first album in nearly five years after being embroiled in a lawsuit with longtime producer Dr. Luke, who she accused of sexually assaulting and harassing her. Luke, whose real name is Lukasz Gottwald, denied the allegations and countersued the singer for defamation and a breach of contract. She also sued Kesha's mother for libel, according to the Rolling Stone.

Kesha’s claims against the producer were dismissed by a judge in 2016. She also suffered another blow in her legal battles in March 2017 when the judge also rejected Kesha's attempt to amend her lawsuit.

Fox News' Katherine Lam contributed to this report.