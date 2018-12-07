2019 Grammy Awards nominations, host, how to watch and everything else you need to know

The biggest musical event of the year is slowly getting closer — and music fans are ready to see some of their favorite artists take the stage (and hopefully take home a trophy) in February.

Grammy Awards nominations were revealed on Friday morning, and "Black Panther" fans certainly have reason to rejoice as Kendrick Lamar leads the crowd of nominees.

But don't worry, there will be plenty of prizes to be won on the big night: there are 84 total categories.

Read on for what you need to know about the awards ceremony.

How do I watch it?

You can catch the show, which will take place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, on Feb. 10 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. Turn on CBS early to watch red carpet coverage. You can also stream it on Grammy.com and CBS.com.

"We are delighted to host the world's premier music event back in our hometown and look forward to celebrating the remarkable musical contributions made by songwriters, producers, engineers, mixers, and recording artists," Neil Portnow, President and CEO of the Recording Academy, said in an online statement. "As always, GRAMMY® season will kick off with a series of events that showcase various genres of music, educational programs, and our charitable initiatives. We look forward to working with our Los Angeles partners to produce some remarkable and unforgettable events."

Who's hosting?

The host of the Feb. 10 award show is Alicia Keys.

What about the top nominees?

Kendrick Lamar is No. 1 with eight Grammy nominations, including top prizes including album, song and record of the year for his "Black Panther" soundtrack. Last year, Lamar garnered seven nominations.

Drake earned seven nominations and also scored nods for the big three. Drake's frequent collaborator, producer Boi-1Da, earned six nods. So did Brandi Carlile, who earned nominations in the top three categories as well as nominations in the American Roots category.

Cardi B, Lady Gaga, H.E.R., Maren Morris, Childish Gambino, producer Sounwave and engineer Mike Bozzi earned five nominations each.

Six of the eight best new artist nominees are women, including H.E.R., Chloe x Halle, Dua Lipa, Margo Price, Bebe Rexha and Jorja Smith.

Who is up for Best New Artist?

Chloe X Halle, Luke Combs, Greta Van Fleet, H.E.R., Dua Lipa, Margo Price, Bebe Rexha and Jorja Smith are up for Best New Artist.

Anything else I need to know?

Women performers were underrepresented in the top four categories and in the awards broadcast at the Grammys earlier this year, but will have a strong presence at the upcoming show. Five of the eight album of the year nominees are women, including Cardi B, Kacey Musgraves, Janelle Monae, H.E.R. and Carlile.

There will also be a few noticeable changes at the 2019 event.

For Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Best New Arist, there will now be eight nominees instead of five — with the hope the increased number will allow a more diverse selection, according to The Boot.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.