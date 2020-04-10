'Grace and Frankie' cast holds live table read of the show's final season premiere on YouTube

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The cast of Netflix’s popular series “Grace and Frankie” is pulling back the veil on the behind-the-scenes aspects of episode production amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday, the entire cast, led by Jane Fonda, 82, and Lily Tomlin, 80, connected via video conference for a live table read of the show’s final season 7 premiere.

The table read, which was broadcast on YouTube in order to raise funding for Meals on Wheels during the COVID-19 outbreak, also came with a live Q&A session and lasted over an hour.

Joining Tomlin and Fonda were co-stars Brooklyn Decker, Martin Sheen, Sam Waterston, June Diane Raphael, Ethan Embry and Baron Vaughn, as well as series creators Howard Morris and Marta Kaufmann.

During the live read, Kaufmann revealed that the Meals on Wheels website had crashed due to the outpouring of donations it had received while the cast was reading.

"We've just heard the response was so great that we crashed the Meals on Wheels website," Kaufmann announced as cast members held up signs with the organization’s web address in between dialogue breaks.

Morris told the group and viewers that he had been conducting meetings with their writers via Zoom conferences.

“We have a great group of writers and we've been meeting on Zoom every day, and we're still writing the episodes and looking forward to getting them out there to everyone,” he said.

After the reading concluded and the Q&A segment began, the cast was asked how they were getting through the isolation period; Tomlin provided the advice of being courteous to those who deliver food and provisions during the trying time.

“I'm so worried about them not being properly clothed or protected,” she said.