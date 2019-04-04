Gordon Ramsay, wife Tana welcome baby No. 5

Gordon Ramsay just became a father of five.

The famous chef and his wife, Tana, announced the birth of their son on Thursday.

"After 3 baftas and one Emmy... finally we have won an Oscar, please welcome Oscar James Ramsay, who touched down at 12:58 today for some lunch," Ramsay shared on Twitter along with a photo of Tana and the new bundle of joy at the hospital.

Ramsay shared more photos of his new baby on Instagram.

Baby Oscar joins sisters Matilda, 17, Holly, 19, Megan, 21, and brother Jack, 19.

The 52-year-old Ramsay announced Tana, 44, was expecting in January. The news was welcome as Tana had suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage two years earlier when she was five months pregnant.