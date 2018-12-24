Gordon Ramsay honors wife Tana with sweet post on wedding anniversary

Gordon Ramsay has shared an amazing throwback snap with his wife Tana to celebrate their 22nd wedding anniversary.

The telly chef drove fans wild with his romantic wedding day picture.

Gordon looked dapper in a grey and black morning suit as he stood beside blushing bride Tana in a throwback snap.

The celebrity chef, 52, wrote in the caption: "Happy anniversary gorgeous @tanaramsay. Thx G."

His fans were full of praise with one saying: "Oh my god you don't age at all."

A second wrote: "Aww Happy 22 yrs Anniversary you 2 and many many more."

A third chimed in: "Your kids are complete replicas. Happy Anniversary to you two Mr and Mrs Ramsay."

The couple share four kids including Megan, 20, Matilda, 17, and twins Jack and Holly, 18.

Gordon and Tana will spend Christmas with their kids, three dogs and two cats this year.

The family normally splits their time between London, Cornwall and Los Angeles.

Meanwhile the Ramsays have given fans a glimpse inside their very Christmassy London pad.

Gordon's wife shared this snap of daughter Tilly and joked the teen is "in charge of the Christmas tree" as she cooks their Christmas day dinner.

Their Instagram star daughter Tilly posed beside a glittering Christmas adorned with silver baubles, and presents are seen stacked high on the stairs and sofa behind it.

In another, Tilly carried their little pooch in a harness and the pet was seen dressed in an adorable Santa outfit.

This article originally appeared on The Sun.