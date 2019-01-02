Gordon Ramsay and wife Tana expecting baby No. 5 two years after tragic miscarriage

Gordon Ramsay's wife Tana is pregnant with the couple's fifth child.

Tana Ramsay, 44, is expecting a baby just two years after she suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage five months into her pregnancy.

The thrilled parents to be shared their happy news on Instagram as every member of the Ramsay family chimes: "Happy New Year!"

The TV chef can be heard saying: "And guess what? Happy new year because..."

Then the camera slips down to reveal Tana's blossoming baby bump.

The couple faced a devastating blow in 2016 when Tana miscarried their son while five months pregnant.

Announcing the sad news on Facebook, Gordon wrote: "Hi guys, Tana and I want to thank you so much for your support over the past couple of weeks.

"We had a devastating weekend as Tana has sadly miscarried our son at five months.

"We're together healing as a family, but we want to thank everyone again for all your amazing support and well wishes.

"I’d especially like to send a big thank you to the amazing team at Portland Hospital for everything they’ve done. Gx."

The couple already share four children Megan, 20, Matilda, 17, and twins Jack and Holly, 18.

The family normally splits their time between London, Cornwall and Los Angeles.

Last month Gordon and Tana celebrated their 22nd wedding anniversary.

This article originally appeared on The Sun.