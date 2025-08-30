Gordon Ramsay undergoes surgery for skin cancer

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Gordon Ramsay is serving up a serious health warning.

The celebrity chef revealed he recently had basal cell carcinoma removed and shared a photo of the scar with his 19.2 million Instagram followers.

"Grateful and so appreciative for the incredible team at The Skin Associates and their fast reactive work on removing this Basal Cell Carcinoma thank you!" he wrote.

Ramsay, 58, posted two photos as he shared the news. One showed a large bandage placed on the side of his jaw, beneath his ear. In the second image, Ramsay put his stitches on display after doctors removed basal cell carcinoma, a type of skin cancer.



"Please don’t forget your sunscreen this weekend," he warned, and then quipped, "I promise you it’s not a face lift! I’d need a refund…"

Basal cell carcinoma is a type of skin cancer that typically appears as a white waxy lump or a brown scaly patch on sun-exposed areas, such as the face and neck, according to the Mayo Clinic. Limiting sun exposure can help prevent these cells from becoming cancerous.

Fans flooded the comments, praising Ramsay for staying in good spirits despite the health scare.

"Glad to hear you're doing well, Gordon, and thanks for raising awareness of how important it is to stay safe in the sun," one comment read.

Another fan wrote, "Heal quickly Chef and thank you for bringing awareness to all of us."

Others wished him a "speedy recovery."

Last year, Ramsay faced another scary moment: a harrowing bike crash that left him bloodied, bruised and with blurred vision.

The "MasterChef" star described the crash in detail in an interview with Men’s Health UK, revealing how his bike spun 180 degrees after hitting a pothole and sent him flying into the air.

Ramsay attempted to fix his chain and keep riding. He later discovered his helmet had split in half. As he noticed blood and blurred vision, he admitted, "I honestly thought I was going to pass out."

Following the crash, he struggled with everyday tasks. "I couldn’t even put my f---ing socks and pants on," Ramsay explained. "Justin [his assistant], he used to dress me in the morning. I felt like a f---ing 95-year-old man. Asking a 30-year-old kid to put my f---ing underpants on was embarrassing."

Ramsay shared the incident with fans in June, showing off a massive bruise covering nearly half of his torso. In a video message, he urged others to stay safe on the roads:

"Hi guys, it's Gordon, and I'd like to share a very important message with you all. You know how much I love cycling and triathlons and Isle of Mann, etc., but this week unfortunately I had a really bad accident."

Ramsay added, "Honestly, I'm lucky to be here. From those incredible trauma surgeons, doctors and nurses in the hospital who looked after me this week, they were amazing, but honestly, you've got to wear a helmet."