Gordon Ramsay describes bike accident that left him bloodied with blurred vision

Gordon Ramsay's serious bicycle accident left him unable to care for himself.

The TV chef revealed his condition after he was thrown from his bicycle back in June. Ramsay explained his bike spun 180 degrees as he flew into the air after hitting a pothole. The 57-year-old attempted to fix his chain and continue riding his bicycle when he noticed his helmet was split in half.

Ramsay then noticed blood and his vision blurred. "I honestly thought I was going to pass out," he recalled in an interview with Men's Health UK.

"I couldn’t even put my f---ing socks and pants on," Ramsay explained of his recovery. "Justin, he used to dress me in the morning. I felt like a f---ing 95-year-old man. Asking a 30-year-old kid to put my f---ing underpants on was embarrassing."

Ramsay revealed was in a bike accident and showed his injuries to his followers in June.

"Hi guys, it's Gordon, and I'd like to share a very important message with you all," he said in a video message. "You know how much I love cycling and triathlons and Isle of Mann, etc., but this week unfortunately I had a really bad accident."

The "MasterChef" star visibly shook as he added, "Honestly, I'm lucky to be here. From those incredible trauma surgeons, doctors and nurses in the hospital who looked after me this week, they were amazing, but honestly, you've got to wear a helmet."

At the time, he showed off a massive bruise covering nearly half of his torso.

After recovering from his injuries, Ramsay returned to fitness.

"I think about the pace I work and the responsibilities I take on, then I think about the drive that I have; fitness is the foundation," he explained to Men's Health UK. "You’re on your own, up a mountain, on a bike, trail, run, swim. I find training relaxing because it just gets me out of that fast lane."

The celebrity chef has no plans to slow down in life anytime soon.

"I could sit back, put my feet up, buy a boat and f--- off to the Caribbean, but I have no interest in that," he admitted. "I love the jeopardy... and I can do that because I’m fit. I can do that because I’ve got the drive. When I haven’t got the drive, then I’ll decide to hang up the hat."

It was not easy for Ramsay to get where he is now. The "Kitchen Nightmares" star first gained fame in the 1990s while appearing on the British show, "Boiling Point." He also opened a signature restaurant, Restaurant Gordon Ramsay, in Chelsea, London. The hotspot has held three Michelin stars since 2001.

"I started with nothing. I grew up with mum and dad not even owning their own house, so you don’t obsess over money, and you don’t get spoiled," Ramsay said. "I love luxury. I love cars, but f--- me, do I work hard for them."

His outlook on life has trickled down into his parenting.

Ramsay and wife Tana share six children: Megan, Holly, Jack, Matilda, Oscar and Jesse. For his twins', Holly and Jack's, 18th birthday, Ramsay bought them marathon placements.

"While a lot of our friends buy their kids cars and f---ing iPads, we got our kids marathon places for their 18th birthday," he revealed. "You’re running the marathon for Great Ormond Street. Here’s your bib. Now move your arse."

The full interview can be read on the Men’s Health UK website now, or in the new issue of Men’s Heath UK on sale beginning Sept. 10.

