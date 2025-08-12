Melanoma can be deadly: What to know about the disease that killed Kelly Clarkson’s ex

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Days after Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, passed away at the age of 48, the cause of his death was revealed.

On August 11, it was reported that the talent manager died after a private battle with melanoma, a form of skin cancer.

"Brandon Blackstock passed away peacefully at his home in Butte, Montana on August 7 under hospice care surrounded by his family," Silver Bow County Coroner Dan Hollis told Fox News Digital.

"It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away. Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time."

The singer, who was married to Blackstock for seven years before their divorce in 2022, reportedly "remained protective" of her ex as he battled cancer for three years.

What to know about melanoma risks

Skin cancer is the most common type of cancer in the U.S. — with one in five Americans developing the disease by the age of 70.

Melanoma is the deadliest form of skin cancer , expected to take the lives of more than 8,400 people in the U.S. this year, according to the American Cancer Society.

"Melanoma has a significantly higher chance of spreading than basal cell and squamous cell carcinomas, the most common types of skin cancer," said Marcus Monroe, MD, surgeon and investigator with the Huntsman Cancer Institute and associate professor at the University of Utah School of Medicine, previously told Fox News Digital.

The chances of melanoma spreading to other locations increases with each stage of cancer .

"For the earliest stage, this risk is estimated at less than 5%, increasing for patients with stage 2 disease to a wider range, from 5% at the low end up to 40% to 50% for the most advanced stage 2 patients," said Monroe.

In stage 3 patients (those with regional spread either via in-transit metastases or to adjacent lymph nodes), up to 30% to 40% will develop distant metastases, with a 16% to 17% risk of brain metastases, the doctor added.

The brain and lungs are the most common sites of metastasis for melanoma, experts confirmed.

If the patient has lesions that are deep in the skin or involve the lymph nodes, the chance of melanoma spreading is higher — anywhere from 20% to 70%, according to Jose Lutzky, MD, director of cutaneous oncology services at the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center in South Florida.

Treatment and prevention

Metastatic melanoma was once considered mostly treatment-resistant because it did not respond to traditional chemotherapy and radiation , noted Dr. Joshua Strauss from Advanced Care Oncology and Hematology Associates of the Atlantic Medical Group in Morristown, New Jersey.

"Nowadays, using targeted therapies and immunotherapy survival has been dramatically improved, and there is a possibility of long-term remission with treatment," Strauss previously told Fox News Digital.

Lutzky noted that melanoma is almost always curable by surgical removal when it’s detected early.

"Because of advances in the treatment of melanoma over the last 10 to 15 years, even very advanced melanoma can be cured in up to 50% of cases with modern immunotherapy treatment ," he told Fox News Digital.

"More recently, cell therapy has been approved to treat those advanced melanomas that do not respond to immunotherapy."

Prevention of melanoma

To prevent melanoma, it’s important to reduce exposure to ultraviolet radiation , especially in people with lightly pigmented skin, Strauss advised.

"Sunscreen and sun-protective clothing are critical," he said.

The American Academy of Dermatology recommends applying water-resistant sunscreen with broad-spectrum protection against UVA and UVB rays, and SPF 30 or higher, before sun exposure.

"Indoor tanning bed use should be avoided because it is known to be associated with increased melanoma risk," Strauss added.

High-risk individuals should also have yearly skin checks with a dermatologist.

"This includes individuals with a personal history of skin cancer, family history of melanoma, people who take medications that suppress the immune system, and people who are highly sun-sensitive, such as those with red or blond hair, light skin pigmentation, significant freckling and light eye color," the oncologist said.

Strauss uses the acronym ABCDE to differentiate between a normal mole and a melanoma.

"Moles with Asymmetry, irregular Borders, multiple Colors, Diameter larger than a pencil eraser, and Evolving or changing characteristics require further evaluation," he said.

Fox News’ Christina Dugan Ramirez contributed reporting.