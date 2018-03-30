Good Eating: Horseradish Crusted Striped Bass Creamy Polenta and Wild Mushrooms
In recognition of mushroom season, executive chef Julian Alonzo, whipped up this delicious mushroom dish.
Serves 4
Ingredients:
Striped Bass
4 x 8oz. wild ocean striped bass
3 oz chives chopped
1 pc fresh horseradish
1 cup panko - Japanese breadcrumbs
1 cup Dijon mustard
1 tsp. Wasabi powder
1 tp. water for Wasabi powder
1 tsp. grapeseed oil
Salt and pepper to taste (to season fish)
Wild Mushrooms
1 cup
1 pc. shallot diced
1 tp. olive oil
1 tsp. Dijon mustard
Creamy Polenta
1//2 cup polenta
2 1/2 cups milk
1/4 lb. of butter
Method:
Fish
Season striped bass with salt and pepper
Mix fresh horseradish, chives, and panko together
Mix Wasabi powder and water to form a wet paste and add to mustard
Rub fish with mustard Wasabi mixture and then bread with panko and horseradish mix
Polenta
Bring milk and butter to a boil and slowly add polenta
Stir every few minutes and bring to a simmer. Cook for about 40 min.
Season with salt and pepper and Dijon mustard
Sauté shallots and mushrooms in olive oil
Cook stripped bass in grapeseed oil until golden brown and cooked medium rare
To Order:
Place creamy polenta in middle of plate
Add sautéed mushrooms on top of polenta and then add horseradish crusted stripped bass