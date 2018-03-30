Good Eating: Horseradish Crusted Striped Bass Creamy Polenta and Wild Mushrooms

In recognition of mushroom season, executive chef Julian Alonzo, whipped up this delicious mushroom dish.

Serves 4

Ingredients:

Striped Bass

4 x 8oz. wild ocean striped bass

3 oz chives chopped

1 pc fresh horseradish

1 cup panko - Japanese breadcrumbs

1 cup Dijon mustard

1 tsp. Wasabi powder

1 tp. water for Wasabi powder

1 tsp. grapeseed oil

Salt and pepper to taste (to season fish)

Wild Mushrooms

1 cup

1 pc. shallot diced

1 tp. olive oil

1 tsp. Dijon mustard

Creamy Polenta

1//2 cup polenta

2 1/2 cups milk

1/4 lb. of butter

Method:

Fish

Season striped bass with salt and pepper

Mix fresh horseradish, chives, and panko together

Mix Wasabi powder and water to form a wet paste and add to mustard

Rub fish with mustard Wasabi mixture and then bread with panko and horseradish mix

Polenta

Bring milk and butter to a boil and slowly add polenta

Stir every few minutes and bring to a simmer. Cook for about 40 min.

Season with salt and pepper and Dijon mustard

Sauté shallots and mushrooms in olive oil

Cook stripped bass in grapeseed oil until golden brown and cooked medium rare

To Order:

Place creamy polenta in middle of plate

Add sautéed mushrooms on top of polenta and then add horseradish crusted stripped bass