Golden Globes Nominations 2013

The nominees for the 70th annual Golden Globes were announced this morning, meaning that the awards season is officially in full swing.

Nominees were named at the Beverly Hilton Hotel by Jessica Alba, Megan Fox, Ed Helms and Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) President Dr. Aida Takla-O'Reilly, exactly one month before the awards ceremony on January 13.

This year's Golden Globes is also set to take place at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, with hosting duties being shared by former "Saturday Night Live" stars Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. Furthermore, the honor of acting as Miss Golden Globe (the child of a celebrity chosen to assist during the ceremony) has been bestowed upon Francesca Eastwood, the 19-year-old daughter of actors Clint Eastwood and Frances Fisher.

Have a look at the complete list of this year's nominees:

Best Television Comedy Series:

The Big Bang TheoryEpisodesGirlsModern FamilySmash

Best Television Drama Series:

Boardwalk EmpireBreaking BadDownton AbbeyHomelandThe Newsroom

Best Actor in a Television Comedy Series:

Alec Baldwin, 30 RockDon Cheadle, House of LiesLouis C.K., LouieMatt LeBlanc, EpisodesJim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory

Best Actress in a Television Drama Series:

Connie Britton, NashvilleGlenn Close, DamagesMichelle Dockery Downton AbbeyClaire Danes, HomelandJulianna Margulies, The Good Wife

Best Actress in a Television Series, Comedy or Musical:

Zooey Deschanel, The New GirlJulia Louis-Dreyfuss, VeepLena Dunham, GirlsTina Fey, 30 RockAmy Poehler, Parks and Recreation

Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television:

Hayden Panettiere, NashvilleArchie Panjabi, The Good WifeSarah Paulson, Game ChangeMaggie Smith, Downton AbbeySofia Vergara, Modern Family

Best Actor in a Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television:

Kevin Costner, Hatfields & McCoysBenedict Cumberbatch, SherlockWoody Harrelson, Game ChangeToby Jones, The GirlClive Owen, Hemingway & Gellhorn

Best Actress in a Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television:

Nicole Kidman, Hemingway & GellhornJessica Lange, American Horror Story: AsylumSienna Miller, The GirlJulianne Moore, Game ChangeSigourney Weaver, Political Animals

Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television:

Max Greenfield, The New GirlEd Harris, Game ChangeDanny Huston, Magic CityMandy Patinkin, HomelandEric Stonestreet, Modern Family

Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy:

Hugh Jackman, Les MiserablesJack Black, BernieBradley Cooper, Silver Linings PlaybookBill Murray, Hyde Park on HudsonEwan McGregor, Salmon Fishing in the Yemen

Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama:

Jessica Chastain, Zero Dark ThirtyMarion Cotillard, Rust and BoneHelen Mirren, HitchcockNaomi Watts, The ImpossibleRachel Weisz, The Deep Blue Sea

Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical:

Emily Blunt, Salmon Fishing in the YemenJudi Dench, The Best Exotic Marigold HotelJennifer Lawrence, Silver Linings PlaybookMaggie Smith, QuartetMeryl Streep, Hope Springs

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture:

Amy Adams, The MasterSally Field, LincolnAnne Hathaway, Les MiserablesHelen Hunt, The SessionsNicole Kidman, The Paperboy

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture:

Alan Arkin, ArgoLeonoardo DiCaprio, Django UnchainedPhilip Seymour Hoffman, The MasterTommy Lee Jones, LincolnChristopher Waltz, Django Unchained

Best Actor in a Television Drama Series:

Steve Buscemi, Boardwalk EmpireBryan Cranston, Breaking BadJeff Daniels, The NewsroomJon Hamm, Mad MenDamian Lewis, Homeland

Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama:

Daniel Day-Lewis, LincolnRichard Gere, ArbitrageJohn Hawkes The SessionsJoaquin Phoenix, The MasterDenzel Washington, Flight

Best Motion Picture Drama:

ArgoLife of PiZero Dark 30LincolnDjango Unchained

Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical:

The Best Exotic Marigold HotelMoonrise KingdomSilver Linings PlaybookLes MiserablesSalmon Fishing in the Yemen

Best Director, Motion Picture:

Ben Affleck, ArgoKathryn Bigelow, Zero Dark ThirtyAng Lee, Life of PiSteven Spielberg, LincolnQuentin Tarantino, Django Unchained

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture:

Mark Boal, Zero Dark ThirtyTony Kushner, LincolnDavid O. Russell, Silver Linings PlaybookQuentin Tarantino, Django UnchainedChris Terrio, Argo

Best Animated Feature Film:

BraveFrankenweenieHotel TransylvaniaRise of the GuardiansWreck-It Ralph

Best Foreign Language Film:

AmourA Royal AffairThe IntouchablesKon-TikiRust and Bone

Best Original Song in a Motion Picture:

"For You" —Act of Valor"Not Running Anymore" — Stand Up Guys"Safe and Sound" — The Hunger Games"Skyfall" — Skyfall"Suddenly" — Les Miserables