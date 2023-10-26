Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kardashians

Kris Jenner confesses cheating on ex-husband Robert Kardashian was 'life's biggest regret'

Kardashian died at age 59 in 2003 after he was diagnosed with esophageal cancer

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Published
close
Kim Kardashian’s hair stylist Chris Appleton reveals what fans don’t know about her Video

Kim Kardashian’s hair stylist Chris Appleton reveals what fans don’t know about her

Kim Kardashian’s hair stylist Chris Appleton reveals what it’s like working with his famous client.

Kris Jenner admitted the "biggest mistake" in her life was being unfaithful to her ex-husband.

The reality star candidly spoke out about her infidelity that occurred while she was married to Robert Kardashian, Sr. for 12 years. 

"What was your mindset when you cheated?" Khloe Kardashian asked her mother on Thursday's episode of "The Kardashians" on Hulu.

KANYE WEST GIFTS KIM KARDASHIAN A HOLOGRAM OF HER LATE FATHER, ROBERT KARDASHIAN, FOR HER 40TH BIRTHDAY

kris jenner and robert kardashian sr

Kris Jenner confessed cheating on ex-husband Robert Kardashian was "my life's biggest regret." (Getty Images)

"When you did that with my dad, and you had four kids and you had a family? … Yes, I know you were really young...."

Jenner was at first startled by the question, but then replied, "…being really young and dumb is something that plays into it because you don’t really understand the consequences of your actions."

Kardashian dug into the conversation deeper and asked, "But what was my dad not doing that made you want to look elsewhere?"

Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian

Kris Jenner was married to Robert Kardashian Sr. from July 1978 to March 1991. The couple had four children together: Kourtney, Kim, Khloe and Robert Kardashian Jr. (Jon Kopaloff)

The mom-of-six confessed, "I don't know because he was such a great husband and such a great dad… I think that I fell into a situation where I thought that the grass was greener somewhere else, and I made a huge mistake. That’s my life’s biggest regret."

Jenner was married to Robert Kardashian from July 1978 to March 1991. The couple had four children together: Kourtney, Kim, Khloe and Robert Kardashian Jr. 

KRIS JENNER SAYS SHE HAD TO FIGURE OUT HOW TO PAY BILLS AFTER ROBERT KARDASHIAN SPLIT: 'I WAS EMBARRASSED'

Kris and caitlyn Jenner

Kris Jenner found love again after her marriage to Robert Kardashian, Sr. (Araya Doheny/Getty Images)

The businesswoman and "mom-ager" then married Caitlyn Jenner and the pair welcomed two children — Kylie and Kendall Jenner. They announced their separation in October 2013.

Jenner continued to open up about her marriage with her ex-husband Kardashian. 

"I’m not proud of the way I behaved during that time… Everything happens for a reason. I really do live my life by thinking God has a plan and without that whole thing happening there never would’ve been Kendall and Kylie," Jenner pointed out. 

Robert Kardashian Sr., O.J. Simpson

This May 1995 file photo shows murder defendant O.J. Simpson, right, consulting with Robert Kardashian and Alvin Michelson, left, during a hearing in Los Angeles. (Getty Images)

Kardashian died at age 59 on Sept. 30, 2003, less than eight weeks after he was diagnosed with esophageal cancer. He was lauded as a stout member of O.J. Simpson’s legal defense "dream team" after the former football star was charged with murdering his ex-wife Nicole Brown and her friend Ron Goldman in June 1994. Simpson was acquitted after what many still consider the "trial of the century."

Robert Kardashian Sr., O.J. Simpson

Murder defendant O.J. Simpson, right, listens to testimony by the Los Angeles County Coroner. Robert Kardashian sits next to him. (Getty Images)

Jenner is currently dating Corey Gamble, 42, and the couple have been public with their relationship since 2015, shortly after she divorced Caitlyn Jenner. Gamble was previously Justin Bieber's tour manager.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The conversation about Kris cheating on her ex-husband was brought up as Khloe sought advice on her own tumultuous relationship. 

KHLOE KARDASHIAN WAS SECRETLY ENGAGED TO TRISTAN THOMPSON WHEN HE GOT ANOTHER WOMAN PREGNANT: REPORT

The 39-year-old was previously in a relationship with NBA star Tristan Thompson before she discovered he had fathered a child with Maralee Nichols while the pair were engaged. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Thompson and Kardashian share two young children: daughter True, 5, and a son, Tatum, whom they welcomed via surrogate in August 2022.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

Trending