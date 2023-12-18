'Golden Bachelor' stars Gerry Turner, Theresa Nist recreate viral Beckhams' dancing scene from documentary

"Golden Bachelor" stars Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist are showing off their dance moves with inspiration from Victoria and David Beckham.

On Monday morning, Nist uploaded a video with her fiancé, mimicking the viral dance the Beckhams did in their recent Netflix documentary.

"You do something to me that I can't explain," Nist began her caption, which is the lyrics of the song they were dancing to: "Islands in the Stream."

"Hold me closer and I feel no pain. Every beat of my heart. We got something going on," the caption concluded.

In David's documentary, "Beckham," the couple danced together in their kitchen to the 1983 Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton duet, "Islands in the Stream."

Victoria and David appeared happy, as the former Spice Girl put her arm around her husband, and they danced in unison.

Since the release of the documentary, the dancing scene from the last episode of the Netflix series took the internet by storm. TikTok coined dancing to the 1983 hit song as passing the "Beckham test."

In November, Kevin Bacon joined in on the internet trend and uploaded a video of himself and his wife, Kyra Sedgwick, dancing to the song.

"Did we pass the Beckham test?" the couple captioned their video.

David commented on the video, "Oh you passed with flying colors," adding a red heart emoji.

In "Beckham," the legendary soccer player shares how he was first introduced to the sport, his romance with wife "Posh Spice" and how family is the most important thing to him.

The four-part series includes interviews with David, Victoria, David's parents and past teammates. Director Fisher Stevens illustrates everything from how Beckham had an issue with saving his money to how he dealt with being accused of disgracing his country and being labeled the "new Charles and Diana."

A major moment in the series was when David and Victoria addressed "horrible stories" about them that rocked their marriage in 2003. At the time, tabloids alleged he was having an affair.

Victoria added that it was "100%" the hardest time in their marriage: "It was the hardest period for us. Because it felt like the world was against us."

David went on to say in part, "Every time that we woke up we felt there was something else. ... We both felt at the time that we were not losing each other but drowning. I don’t know how we got through it, in all honesty.

"Victoria is everything to me. To see her hurt was incredibly difficult, but we’re fighters, and at that time we needed to fight for each other. We needed to fight for our family. And what we had was worth fighting for."