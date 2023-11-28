Dolly Parton prefers communicating by fax: 'I don't text 'cause I don't want to have to answer'

Dolly Parton is one of the busiest, hardest-working icons in the music industry, but the only way to get hold of her is by using some old-fashioned technology.

The "9 to 5" singer appeared on "The Drew Barrymore Show" and explained that she still prefers communicating by fax, describing herself as a "low-tech girl in a high-tech world."

"I don’t want to talk to everybody that wants to talk to me. I don’t text ’cause I don’t want to have to answer," she explained.

"If somebody calls me, I’ll answer it if I want to talk to ’em or I’ll call ’em back when I can. Otherwise, I’ve got too much to think about than to clutter my mind up with everything else," Parton added.

The 77-year-old Parton, who just released her new album "Rockstar," made it clear her choice isn’t based on a lack of comprehending how the technology works.

"I’m certainly not a stupid person," she said. "I could learn it if I wanted to, but I’d rather just have my fax machine [and] call in my creative stuff to my crew."

She continued, "And I’ve got the best crew in the world, and I surround myself with great people, but I just don’t have time to just sit with my face in the phone all day."

Parton’s explanation confirmed an earlier story related by her goddaughter, Miley Cyrus.

In 2022, the "Flowers" singer appeared on "Late Night with Seth Meyers," speaking about the Super Bowl commercial she and Parton did together for cellphone carrier T-Mobile with the slogan "Do It For the Phones."

"Which was amazing because she was doing it for the phones, yet every time I coordinate and communicate with Dolly, it’s still through fax," Cyrus said.

Meyers and Cyrus joked about the ad being false advertising, and Cyrus clarified, "We do use the phone, but she does a fax and then someone scans the fax, and then they put it into a text message and then that gets sent to me."

Despite the convoluted system, Cyrus appreciated the "letters" she gets, noting that it’s "not casual, you know, that she took the time to get out, I guess, her typewriter," she joked.

"She has a phone, she just doesn’t use it, I think. I think someone uses it for her," she added.