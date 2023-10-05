Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Couples

David Beckham calls out wife Victoria for claiming she grew up 'working class' despite dad's Rolls-Royce

Former Spice Girls member Victoria and soccer star David Beckham married in 1999

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
Published
close
David Beckham waves to fans while walking the green carpet at the Earthshot Prize Awards Video

David Beckham waves to fans while walking the green carpet at the Earthshot Prize Awards

David Beckham waved to his fans while walking the green carpet at the Earthshot Prize Awards in Boston on Friday.

David Beckham jokingly called out his wife Victoria Beckham for claiming she was "working class."

In David and Victoria's Netflix documentary "Beckham," which details the life of the soccer star and former Spice Girls member, Victoria opened up about what she initially liked about David when the two met at a soccer match in 1997.

"I just fancied him, and it was as simple as that," Victoria explained. "I think also we both come from families that work really hard. Both of our parents work very hard, we’re very working class."

"Be honest!" David called out from a separate room.

DAVID BECKHAM'S WIFE VICTORIA ADMITS SHE ‘RESENTED’ SOCCER STAR DURING ‘CIRCUS’ THAT FOLLOWED AFFAIR RUMORS

David and Victoria Beckham at a Netflix premiere

David Beckham teased his wife Victoria Beckham for labeling her family "working class." (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty Images)

"I am being honest," Victoria replied, before David chimed in with "What car did your dad drive you to school in?"

Victoria stumbled through her response, first saying, "It's not a simple answer" and then, "It depends."

Eventually she admitted, "OK, in the 'eighties, my dad had a Rolls-Royce."

The documentary's director Fisher Stevens spent 30 hours speaking with David and 14 hours interviewing Victoria for the project, Variety reported.

"It hasn’t all been rosy with his relationship with Victoria," Stevens told the outlet. "There’s constant controversy. Frankly, I was quite moved by their relationship at the end of the day, and – after all they’ve been through – how much they love each other, and how close they are."

David and Victoria wed in 1999 and share four children; Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham

David Beckham got Victoria to admit her father drove a Rolls-Royce in the '80s. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

Victoria also admitted in the documentary that she "resented" David after affair rumors ignited a "circus" around the couple's lives in 2003. Two women came forward claiming they had had intimate relationships with the then-Real Madrid player.

"It was the most unhappy I have ever been in my entire life," Victoria said during the documentary, which dropped October 4.

That year, the Beckhams lived separately, with Victoria and the children residing in the United Kingdom while David lived in Spain with his team following his exit from Manchester United. Neither Victoria nor David mentions the women by name, but they seemingly speak about the alleged affairs while headlines from that time are shown on the screen.

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham on a soccer field

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham are the latest subjects of a Netflix documentary, titled "Beckham." (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"It was the hardest period, because it felt like the world was against us," Victoria said. "Here’s the thing – we were against each other, if I’m being completely honest. You know, up until Madrid sometimes it felt like us against everybody else, but we were together, we were connected, we had each other," she explained.

David has always denied the infidelity.

"During the past few months I have become accustomed to reading more and more ludicrous stories about my private life," he said in a statement released at the time. "The simple truth is that I am very happily married. I have a wonderful wife and two very special kids. There is nothing any third party can do to change these facts."

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham after their engagement

Victoria Beckham and David Beckham got married in 1999. (John Giles - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Victoria Beckham and David in the UK

The two met in 1997 at a soccer match. (Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Trending