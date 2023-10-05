David Beckham calls out wife Victoria for claiming she grew up 'working class' despite dad's Rolls-Royce

David Beckham jokingly called out his wife Victoria Beckham for claiming she was "working class."

In David and Victoria's Netflix documentary "Beckham," which details the life of the soccer star and former Spice Girls member, Victoria opened up about what she initially liked about David when the two met at a soccer match in 1997.

"I just fancied him, and it was as simple as that," Victoria explained. "I think also we both come from families that work really hard. Both of our parents work very hard, we’re very working class."

"Be honest!" David called out from a separate room.

DAVID BECKHAM'S WIFE VICTORIA ADMITS SHE ‘RESENTED’ SOCCER STAR DURING ‘CIRCUS’ THAT FOLLOWED AFFAIR RUMORS

"I am being honest," Victoria replied, before David chimed in with "What car did your dad drive you to school in?"

Victoria stumbled through her response, first saying, "It's not a simple answer" and then, "It depends."

Eventually she admitted, "OK, in the 'eighties, my dad had a Rolls-Royce."

The documentary's director Fisher Stevens spent 30 hours speaking with David and 14 hours interviewing Victoria for the project, Variety reported.

"It hasn’t all been rosy with his relationship with Victoria," Stevens told the outlet. "There’s constant controversy. Frankly, I was quite moved by their relationship at the end of the day, and – after all they’ve been through – how much they love each other, and how close they are."

David and Victoria wed in 1999 and share four children; Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Victoria also admitted in the documentary that she "resented" David after affair rumors ignited a "circus" around the couple's lives in 2003. Two women came forward claiming they had had intimate relationships with the then-Real Madrid player.

"It was the most unhappy I have ever been in my entire life," Victoria said during the documentary, which dropped October 4.

That year, the Beckhams lived separately, with Victoria and the children residing in the United Kingdom while David lived in Spain with his team following his exit from Manchester United. Neither Victoria nor David mentions the women by name, but they seemingly speak about the alleged affairs while headlines from that time are shown on the screen.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"It was the hardest period, because it felt like the world was against us," Victoria said. "Here’s the thing – we were against each other, if I’m being completely honest. You know, up until Madrid sometimes it felt like us against everybody else, but we were together, we were connected, we had each other," she explained.

David has always denied the infidelity.

"During the past few months I have become accustomed to reading more and more ludicrous stories about my private life," he said in a statement released at the time. "The simple truth is that I am very happily married. I have a wonderful wife and two very special kids. There is nothing any third party can do to change these facts."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP