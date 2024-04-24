‘Golden Bachelor’ star Theresa Nist shares new ‘source of joy’ after shocking Gerry Turner divorce

"Golden Bachelor" alumna Theresa Nist is renewing a beloved passion of hers in the wake of her divorce from Gerry Turner.

On her Instagram, the 70-year-old shared a series of photos of a blooming garden, revealing the hobby has always helped soothe her in hard times.

"Gardening has been a constant source of joy in my life. It feeds my body, mind and soul. It does you a world of good," she wrote in the caption.

Nist continued, "You’re out in fresh air and sunshine (or clouds and rain)and your hands are in dirt (wear gloves!). You’re getting plenty of exercise, pushing a wheelbarrow, pulling weeds, pulling the hose to water everything and walking everywhere. You’re nourishing the soil and nurturing plants to grow to their best ability. It’s meditative and energizing all at once."

"And in the early morning and at the end of the day you get to walk around or sit back and relax and bask in its beauty. My daughter and I highly recommend it to everyone!" she concluded.

Nist’s post comes just over a week after she and Turner announced on "Good Morning America" their decision to divorce after three months of marriage.

"Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations, and we’ve looked closely at our situation, our living situation, so forth and — and we’ve kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it’s probably time for us to — dissolve our marriage," Turner said at the time.

Nist added, "We have received so much love and support from so many people who watched ‘The Golden Bachelor,’ and I don’t think we can tell you how many people told us that it gave them so much hope. We want none of that to change for anybody."

The couple married in January of this year in a televised ceremony, after Turner proposed in the season finale of the ABC reality dating series.

Settling on a living situation seemed to be an issue. Nist is based in New Jersey and Turner in Indiana, and while they had plans to move to South Carolina, they didn’t come to fruition.

"We looked at homes in South Carolina, we considered New Jersey, and we just looked at home after home, but we never got to the point where we made that decision," Nist explained on "Good Morning America."

They also made it clear that they did not have any animosity towards each other and the issue was not that they had fallen out of love, as Turner said, "I still love this person. There’s no doubt in my mind, I still am in love with her. I root for her every day."

Nist had previously posted on her social media about the divorce, sharing the Dr. Seuss quote, "Don't cry because it's over, smile because it's happened," last week.

She also thanked fans and supporters in the caption, writing, "To everyone who has expressed love, support and kindness to me I thank you from the bottom of my heart. You are all such wonderful human beings. It means the world to me that you took the time to reach out to me, whether in person, on the phone, by text or by direct message. You are all so kind to do so. For everyone else who is confused and angry and who does not understand, please try to find it in your heart to understand and to try a little kindness. Not just for me but for the world and for everyone you encounter."