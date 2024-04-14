Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

'Golden Bachelor' host breaks silence on Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist's divorce

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist married in January after finding love on 'The Golden Bachelor' franchise reality show

By Tracy Wright Fox News
Published | Updated
'Golden Bachelor' stars Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist recall off-screen moment that changed their relationship

‘Golden Bachelor’ stars Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist recall off-screen moment that changed their relationship

"The Golden Bachelor" star Gerry Turner and his fiancée Theresa Nist reflected on how their night together in the Fantasy Suite was a game-changer for their relationship.

Jesse Palmer sent love to "two beautiful souls" upon learning the recent "Golden Bachelor" contestants are getting divorced only three months after their wedding.

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist revealed that love simply wasn't enough to keep their marriage going during a joint interview on "Good Morning America" Friday.

Palmer shared a photo with the couple from shortly after the finale, and offered kind words of support.

Jesse Palmer and Gerry Turner wear suits while Golden Bachelor winner Theresa Nist sports white bridal gown

"The Golden Bachelor" host Jesse Palmer sent his love to Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist after they announced their intent to divorce. (Getty Images)

"My heart is forever with these two beautiful souls," Palmer wrote. "I am eternally grateful to have gotten to know Gerry and Theresa and to have been a small part of their journey."

He added, "I learned a lot about life, love and family watching and talking with them. Wishing them and their families both nothing but happiness." 

Turner earned a few "Bachelor" achievements through his tenure. Not only was he the oldest star of the show at 72 years old, he also became the first engaged and married "Golden Bachelor" in the span of a few months. 

He dropped to one knee and asked Nist to be his bride in Costa Rica, and the couple then married during the "Golden Wedding," another milestone event for the franchise with the first televised live nuptials in a decade.

On GMA, Turner admitted that after a "number of heart-to-heart conversations," they came to a mutual decision to "dissolve our marriage."

Nist added, "We have received so much love and support from so many people who watched ‘The Golden Bachelor,’ and I don’t think we can tell you how many people told us that it gave them so much hope. We want none of that to change for anybody."

Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner hold hands after marriage

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist married on Jan. 4 during a special "Golden Wedding." (Getty Images)

Their split appeared to be largely due to not being able to settle on a permanent living situation. Nist is based in New Jersey while Turner has called Indiana "home."

"We looked at homes in South Carolina, we considered New Jersey, and we just looked at home after home, but we never got to the point where we made that decision," Nist said.

Turner added, "I still love this person. There’s no doubt in my mind, I still am in love with her. I root for her every day."

Nist agreed, "Yeah, I still love him."

