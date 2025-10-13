'Golden Bachelor' Gerry Turner warns ex-wife Theresa Nist 'should be worried' about his upcoming memoir

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Golden Bachelor" star Gerry Turner has issued a warning to his ex, Theresa Nist, ahead of his memoir's release.

During an interview with Us Weekly, Turner shared that his book, "Golden Years," will be releasing in early November and will detail his relationship with Nist. He told the outlet that although he has no worries about sharing his story, that might not be the case for Nist.

"I’m not worried; I think she should be worried," he said.

Nist and Turner split in April 2024, three months after tying the knot.

Turner explained in his interview that he will be detailing how he contributed to their failed marriage.

"I was a bit naive; I was a bad listener. I didn’t probe well enough, and that’s both for my sake and for Theresa’s. Had I been better at some of those areas, maybe there would have been a different end," he said.

Although he can recognize where he went wrong, he said he wouldn't change anything about his past with Nist.

"In the big picture, I’m happy that it all happened the way it did, because it got me to where I am," he said, referring to his engagement to Lana Sutton.

"We've got BIG news," Turner wrote on Instagram , alongside a carousel of photos of the couple — including snapshots of the engagement ring. "The Golden Bachelor is OFF the market. I found my perfect match and she said ‘YES’. I Love this woman."

Turner's engagement came 15 months after his marriage to Nist came to an end.

Turner and Nist married in January 2024 in a televised ceremony after Turner proposed in the season finale of the ABC reality dating series.

Turner filed for divorce in his hometown of Petersburg, Indiana, three months later, citing "irreconcilable differences." His filing came several hours after the couple's split announcement on "Good Morning America."

"Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations," he said on "GMA." "We’ve looked closely at our living situations, and we’ve kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it’s time for us to dissolve our marriage. The things that strike me the most in our conversations (is) how dedicated both of us are to our families. So, we look at these situations, and I think we just feel like it’s best for the happiness of each of us to live apart."

The duo finalized their divorce in June 2024.

In December 2024, Turner revealed he had been diagnosed with bone marrow cancer in March, which greatly impacted his decision to get a divorce from Nist.

"There's a topic that I haven't wanted to talk about until now," Turner told People at the time, referring to his split from Nist. "I think it's time, also because it probably will clear up a lot of mystery around what happened back in February, March and April."

He continued, "As Theresa and I were trying very hard to find our lifestyle and where we were going to live and how we were going to make our life work, I was unfortunately diagnosed with cancer."

Turner's bone marrow cancer goes by a "really long name," according to the star. He was diagnosed with Waldenström's macroglobulinemia, which, according to the Mayo Clinic, "is a type of cancer that begins in the white blood cells." It is considered a type of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, and is sometimes known as lymphoplasmacytic lymphoma.

"Unfortunately, there's no cure for it," Turner told the outlet. "So that weighs heavily in every decision I make. It was like 10 tons of concrete were just dropped on me. And I was a bit in denial for a while, I didn't want to admit to it."

In July, Turner opened up to Fox News Digital about his new relationship with Sutton, and explained why it's important for him to live life to the fullest.

"I decided that I wasn't going to say ‘no’ to anything," Turner said of his change in perspective after his diagnosis. "Anything that came along, any trip, any chance to have fun, anything that I could do, I was going to take it on. Because I felt myself, even before the diagnosis, I was starting to get to that couch potato point where it was a little nicer to sit at home and do nothing than go out and fight whatever challenge it was to travel. And that's really been quite a change for me."

And Sutton, said Turner, has a way of making everything better.

"She has more energy than I do," he said. "She needs less sleep than I do. I really think she's a more logical thinker than I am, which I think that's a lot. But the nice part is we think and we approach things very similarly, so we don't have any conflicts as we're trying to make decisions and so forth. We generally arrive at the same place, sometimes not the same way, but usually the same place."

"With Lana now in the picture, she makes [life] even better. It's so good to have a partner that understands and is in it with you 100% and so forth. So it took me a while to get to this point, but I'm pretty happy with where I am."

Fox News Digital's Christina Dugan Ramirez contributed to this report.