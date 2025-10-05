'Golden Bachelor' alum Gerry Turner announces engagement 15 months after Theresa Nist divorce

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Golden Bachelor" alum Gerry Turner has found his forever love.

On Friday, the reality TV star and retired restaurateur — who finalized his divorce from Theresa Nist in June 2024 after three months of marriage — took to social media to announce his engagement to girlfriend Lana Sutton.

"We've got BIG news," Turner wrote on Instagram, alongside a carousel of photos of the couple — including snapshots of the impressive sparkler. "The Golden Bachelor is OFF the market. I found my perfect match and she said ‘YES’. I Love this woman."

‘GOLDEN BACHELOR’ GERRY TURNER FINALIZES DIVORCE WITH THERESA NIST

The announcement comes 15 months after ending his marriage to Nist.

Turner and Nist married in January 2024 in a televised ceremony after Turner proposed in the season finale of the ABC reality dating series.

Turner filed for divorce in his hometown of Petersburg, Indiana, three months later citing "irreconcilable differences." His filing came several hours after the couple's split announcement on "Good Morning America."

"Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations," he said on "GMA." "We’ve looked closely at our living situations, and we’ve kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it’s time for us to dissolve our marriage. The things that strike me the most in our conversations (is) how dedicated both of us are to our families. So, we look at these situations, and I think we just feel like it’s best for the happiness of each of us to live apart."

The duo finalized their divorce in June 2024.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

In December 2024, Turner revealed he had been diagnosed with bone marrow cancer in March, which greatly impacted his decision to get a divorce from Nist.

"There's a topic that I haven't wanted to talk about until now," Turner told People at the time, referring to his split from Nist. "I think it's time, also because it probably will clear up a lot of mystery around what happened back in February, March and April."

He continued, "As Theresa and I were trying very hard to find our lifestyle and where we were going to live and how we were going to make our life work, I was unfortunately diagnosed with cancer."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Turner's bone marrow cancer goes by a "really long name," according to the star. He was diagnosed with Waldenström's macroglobulinemia, which, according to the Mayo Clinic, "is a type of cancer that begins in the white blood cells." It is considered a type of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, and is sometimes known as lymphoplasmacytic lymphoma."

"Unfortunately, there's no cure for it," Turner told the outlet. "So that weighs heavily in every decision I make. It was like 10 tons of concrete were just dropped on me. And I was a bit in denial for a while, I didn't want to admit to it."

In July, Turner opened up to Fox News Digital about his new love and explained why it's important for him to live life to the fullest.

'GOLDEN BACHELOR' STARS GERRY TURNER AND THERESA NIST DIVORCING 3 MONTHS AFTER TELEVISED WEDDING

"I decided that I wasn't going to say ‘no’ to anything," Turner said of his change in perspective after his diagnosis. "Anything that came along, any trip, any chance to have fun, anything that I could do, I was going to take it on. Because I felt myself, even before the diagnosis, I was starting to get to that couch potato point where it was a little nicer to sit at home and do nothing than go out and fight whatever challenge it was to travel. And that's really been quite a change for me."

And Lana, said Gerry, has a way of making everything better.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"She has more energy than I do," he said. "She needs less sleep than I do. I really think she's a more logical thinker than I am, which I think that's a lot. But the nice part is we think and we approach things very similarly, so we don't have any conflicts as we're trying to make decisions and so forth. We generally arrive at the same place, sometimes not the same way, but usually the same place."

"With Lana now in the picture, she makes [life] even better. It's so good to have a partner that understands and is in it with you 100% and so forth. So it took me a while to get to this point, but I'm pretty happy with where I am."