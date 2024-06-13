Expand / Collapse search
Divorce

'Golden Bachelor' Gerry Turner finalizes divorce with Theresa Nist

Reality stars Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist found love and married on ABC's 'The Golden Bachelor'

By Tracy Wright Fox News
Published
Former 'Golden Bachelor' contestants address reports Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist were living separately Video

Former 'Golden Bachelor' contestants address reports Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist were living separately

Former ‘Golden Bachelor’ contestants Susan Noles and Kathy Swarts told Fox News Digital Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist not living together was challenging for them. The comments came weeks before the couple's divorce announcement.

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist are officially divorced.

"The Golden Bachelor" couple signed a dissolution of marriage decree Wednesday in an Indiana court, Fox News Digital confirmed. 

A marital settlement agreement was issued, but terms of the order were not disclosed.

‘GOLDEN BACHELOR’ HOST BREAKS SILENCE ON GERRY TURNER AND THERESA NIST'S DIVORCE

Reality stars Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist wedding

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist finalized their divorce less than six months after their TV wedding. (Getty Images)

Turner earned a few "Bachelor" achievements through his tenure. Not only was he the oldest star of the show at 72, he also became the first engaged and married "Golden Bachelor" in the span of a few months. 

‘GOLDEN BACHELOR’ GERRY TURNER IS ENGAGED AFTER FINDING LOVE AGAIN: ‘YOU’RE THE PERSON I CAN'T LIVE WITHOUT'

He dropped to one knee and asked Nist to be his bride in Costa Rica, and the couple married during the "Golden Wedding," another milestone event for the franchise with the first televised live nuptials in a decade.

Gerry Turner gets on one knee to propose to Theresa Nist in Costa Rica

Gerry Turner proposed to Theresa Nist in Costa Rica on the season finale of "The Golden Bachelor." (ABC)

The Glden Bachelor Gerry Turner gets engaged to Theresa

Theresa said yes to Gerry's proposal in "The Golden Bachelor" finale. (ABC/Getty Images)

Their split appeared to be largely due to not being able to settle into a permanent living situation. Nist is based in New Jersey while Turner has called Indiana home.

Turner and Nist revealed that love simply wasn't enough to keep their marriage going during a joint interview on "Good Morning America" in April.

Gerry Turner and Theresa pose for a photo

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist were married in January during a televised wedding. (Getty Images)

"We looked at homes in South Carolina. We considered New Jersey. And we just looked at home after home, but we never got to the point where we made that decision," Nist said.

Turner added, "I still love this person. There’s no doubt in my mind I still am in love with her. I root for her every day."

Nist agreed, "Yeah, I still love him."

