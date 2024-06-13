'Golden Bachelor' Gerry Turner finalizes divorce with Theresa Nist

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist are officially divorced.

"The Golden Bachelor" couple signed a dissolution of marriage decree Wednesday in an Indiana court, Fox News Digital confirmed.

A marital settlement agreement was issued, but terms of the order were not disclosed.

Turner earned a few "Bachelor" achievements through his tenure. Not only was he the oldest star of the show at 72, he also became the first engaged and married "Golden Bachelor" in the span of a few months.

He dropped to one knee and asked Nist to be his bride in Costa Rica , and the couple married during the "Golden Wedding," another milestone event for the franchise with the first televised live nuptials in a decade.

Their split appeared to be largely due to not being able to settle into a permanent living situation. Nist is based in New Jersey while Turner has called Indiana home.

Turner and Nist revealed that love simply wasn't enough to keep their marriage going during a joint interview on "Good Morning America" in April.

"We looked at homes in South Carolina. We considered New Jersey. And we just looked at home after home, but we never got to the point where we made that decision," Nist said.

Turner added, "I still love this person. There’s no doubt in my mind I still am in love with her. I root for her every day."

Nist agreed, "Yeah, I still love him."