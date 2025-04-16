Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

The Bachelor

'Golden Bachelor' Gerry Turner says incurable cancer 'makes life exciting'

Turner, 73, was diagnosed with bone marrow cancer in March

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Published
close
Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner dating new woman since cancer led to divorce from Theresa Nist Video

Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner dating new woman since cancer led to divorce from Theresa Nist

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist finalized their divorce in June. Turner told Fox News Digital his new relationship is "quite refreshing."

"The Golden Bachelor" Gerry Turner remains in good spirits despite his incurable cancer diagnosis. 

The 73-year-old reality television star gave an update on his medical condition and how it’s shaping his new perspective on life and love. 

"I feel great," he shared on the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast. 

'GOLDEN BACHELOR' GERRY TURNER SAYS INCURABLE CANCER DIAGNOSIS LED TO THERESA NIST DIVORCE

Gerry Turner in a dark suit smiles as he arrives arrives at TV studio

"The Golden Bachelor" Gerry Turner admits "it’s a privilege to live like you’re dying" during his cancer battle. (RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images via Getty Images)

He explained that his diagnosis "makes life exciting, because you kind of in the back of your head feel like you've got a lot of living to do and you don't know how long you have to do it, so don't turn down anything," he remarked. "And so, in a way, it's really a good thing."

The retired restaurateur continued to open up about his cancer diagnosis and said, "I mean this sincerely, from the time I got this diagnosis, it's a privilege to live like you're dying," Turner said. 

"I don't turn down anything. I feel like I'm more open to emotions. I'm more open to experiences."

Gerry Turner attends Men Tell All

"The Golden Bachelor" Gerry Turner gave a glimpse into his incurable cancer battle as he confirms he's been dating since his divorce. (Craig Sjodin/ABC)

Turner also discussed his health more directly, saying, "Until I have any symptoms, there's no treatment. So, I go frequently for blood tests. I'm on, like, a six-month schedule now."

"I feel optimistic because the doctor has said, ‘Well, when you turn 75, we're going to have to go three-month increments.’ So, it's telling me that at least he expects me to live another couple of years to get to that. But the bottom line is I feel really good."

Last year, Turner announced that he was diagnosed with bone marrow cancer in March, which he said greatly impacted his decision to get a divorce from "The Golden Bachelor" winner Theresa Nist.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Theresa Nist in a white dress sits next to Gerry Turner at "After the Final Rose"

Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner announced their split in April 2024. (John Fleenor/Disney via Getty Images)

Turner was diagnosed with Waldenstrom macroglobulinemia, which, according to the Mayo Clinic, "is a type of cancer that begins in the white blood cells. Waldenstrom macroglobulinemia is considered a type of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma."

'GOLDEN BACHELOR' STARS GERRY TURNER AND THERESA NIST DIVORCING 3 MONTHS AFTER TELEVISED WEDDING

On a more personal note, Turner said he's dating someone new, although he noted he wants to be respectful toward his ex after their divorce. 

"At this point, it's going well, but I don't wanna say too much and jinx it. And I'm trying to respectfully get to a point where there's an acceptable amount of time from my divorce," he continued. 

"Maybe that's an old-fashioned thought, you know, maybe it doesn't matter as much as I think it does, but to be respectful, I kind of want to slow roll this,"

Reality stars Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist wedding

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist finalized their divorce less than six months after their TV wedding. (Getty Images)

While he hasn't gone public with the new relationship, he revealed elsewhere in the interview that his outlook on life has shifted dramatically since receiving the news of his illness.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"The person I'm dating will say, ‘Do you want to go do-’ And before she even gets out the rest of the sentence, I will say yes," Turner said. "So I'm in on everything."

gerry turner golden bachelor

"The Golden Bachelor" alum shared how his cancer diagnosis has impacted his family. (Brian Bowen Smith/ABC via Getty Images)

"The Golden Bachelor" alum also shared how his cancer diagnosis has impacted his family.

"They’re doing pretty good. It’s not like it’s talked about a lot. I think they understand the baseline of, ‘as long as dad says he’s feeling fine, not having any of those symptoms, we’re just going to go on like everything’s normal.’"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Turner raised two daughters with his late wife. He additionally has two granddaughters. 

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.