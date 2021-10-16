Sir Michael Caine announces retirement from acting: 'I haven't worked for two years'

Michael Caine's Hollywood career is coming to a close.

The award-winning actor, who is 88, announced on Friday on BBC Radio's "Kermode and Mayo's Film Review" that he is retiring from acting. He made the announcement while discussing his last onscreen role in the movie "Best Sellers."

"Funnily enough, it has turned out to be what is my last part, really. Because I haven't worked for two years, and I have a spine problem, which affects my legs. So, I can't walk very well," Caine said.

"And I also wrote a book, a couple of books, which were published and were successful. So, I'm now not an actor, I'm a writer, which is lovely because as an actor, you have to get up at half past 6 in the morning and go to the studio. As a writer, you can start writing without leaving the bed," Caine added.

Caine plays writer Harris Shaw in "Best Sellers," which also sees Aubrey Plaza play his publisher, Lucy Stanbridge. Cary Elwes, Ellen Wong and Scott Speedman also star in the film.

Caine then doubled down on his intention to make "Best Sellers" his last acting gig.

"I think it would be [my last role]," he told the hosts. "There haven't been any offers, obviously, for two years, because nobody's been making any movies I'd want to do. But also, I'm 88. There aren't exactly scripts pouring out with a leading man who's 88, you know?"

Caine's acting career has spanned several decades, dating back to his performance in the historical drama "Zulu" in 1964. He's also starred in "Alfie," "The Italian Job," "Get Carter," "The Man Who Would Be King," and "King of Thieves," among several others.

In addition to his pair of Academy Awards, the actor has also taken home three Golden Globes, via People.

Before "Best Sellers," his most recent film performances were in "Tenet" and "Twist."