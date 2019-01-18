Giuliani mocked by late night hosts for 'admitting' that Trump campaign colluded with Russia

Late night comedians had a field day with Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani over his evolving defense of President Trump.

Appearing on CNN Wednesday night, Giuliani said he "never said there was no collusion" between members of President Trump's 2016 presidential campaign and Russian officials -- but he did say that Trump himself never colluded with Russian officials.

“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert told his audience Thursday that Giuliani “basically went on TV to admit” that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia.

“That is so shocking, you saw it, he shocked himself,” Colbert reacted.

“Daily Show” host Trevor Noah also concluded that Giuliani “admitted” that collusion took place between Russia and the Trump campaign.

“Look at their faces,” Noah said of a screenshot of Giuliani and CNN anchor Chris Cuomo. “Like neither of them can believe what just happened. Cuomo looks like a valedictorian caveman and Giuliani looks like if Gollum realizes he just left his wallet in an Uber.”

The Comedy Central star then wondered why Trump keeps “letting” Giuliani to make TV appearances on his behalf since he always “causes more trouble.”

“Unless… that’s the point,” Noah hypothesized. “Maybe the master plan is to keep creating so many new scandals that Robert Mueller can never finish his investigation.”

Noah also joked that there was “no collusion” between Giuliani’s “brain” and “mouth.”

“Late Night” host Seth Meyers mocked how “surprised” Giuliani looked, comparing him to a “grandpa at a theme park who didn’t realize how fast the rollercoaster was.”

He also went after Giuliani’s notable defenses of the president from saying there “wasn’t collusion” to “collusion isn’t a crime.”

“If this keeps going, Rudy Giuliani is going to be telling Trump, ‘It’s not jail, it’s a gated community,” Meyers joked.

Meanwhile, Jimmy Kimmel compared Giuliani to a “choose your own adventure.”

“Someday he’s gonna be in a mental facility telling the nurses that he used to be the mayor of New York and they’ll be like, ‘Uhuh…’” Kimmel told his audience.