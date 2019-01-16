Stephen Colbert gives Kirsten Gillibrand campaign gifts, including airplane ticket to Michigan

“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert gave Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-NY, several gifts following her announcement that she has launched an exploratory committee ahead of the 2020 election on Tuesday night.

After holding hands with the liberal talk show host, Gillibrand confirmed that she was filing her exploratory committee and told Colbert that she was running because she will “fight for other people’s kids” as hard as she fights for her own and vowed to tackle “institutional racism,” the “corruption and greed” in Washington D.C., and “special interests that write legislation in the dead of night.”

“I know that I have the compassion, the courage, and the fearless determination to get that done,” Gillibrand said.

Colbert then presented Gillibrand with a basket of campaign gifts, including an ear of corn she can “wave around” when visiting Iowa, a baby doll to hold and kiss, as well as an actual airplane ticket to Michigan.

“Yay! We’re going to Michigan!” Gillibrand said with excitement.

The ticket to Michigan is likely a subtle reference to the shortcomings of Hillary Clinton’s failed 2016 campaign, where she infamously lost the state of Michigan as well as Wisconsin to Donald Trump.

Colbert also gave her a commemorative button that reads “I announced on ‘Late Show with Stephen Colbert.’”

The “Late Show” host also asked Gillibrand, who has grown a reputation for having a potty mouth if she was going to “not swear” on the campaign trail.

“I’m gonna definitely try,” she grinned.

“What’s the word you’ll miss the most?” Colbert asked.

“Um… rhymes with duck,” Gillibrand answered.