Gisele Bundchen, daughter Vivian look nearly identical in throwback photo

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen's latest throwback picture will have you seeing double.

Bundchen, 39, took to Instagram to share a side-by-side photo of herself as a child and her 6-year-old daughter, Vivian.

"Do you guys think my baby girl and I look alike?" the caption read.

The two share obvious similarities, right down to the hairstyle. The only difference in the photo seems to be Bunchen's Cabbage Patch Doll.

Fans caught on quickly, confessing their astonishment in the comments.

"Completely like mama," one user commented.

Another person jokingly said: "No resemblance whatsoever @gisele," before admitting, "Totally twins 👯‍♂️ 😘"

Bundchen's celebrity friends were quick to comment as well, among them, her NFL star husband, Tom Brady.

"Girlie Girls ❤️ ❤️" he said.

Sportscaster Erin Andrews commented, "Oh my gosh!!! ❤️❤️"

Bundchen is also mother to Benjamin, 9, and stepmother to Jack, 12.