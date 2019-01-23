Gillette ad gets ‘SNL’ treatment in sketch featuring Kool-Aid Man

“Saturday Night Live” this weekend parodied the controversial Gillette ad about “toxic masculinity” in a sketch featuring the wall-busting Kool-Aid Man.

The sketch shows the Kool-Aid Man breaking through walls and shouting his signature catchphrase, “Oh yeah!” Excited boys then remark how they want to be just like the giant red pitcher. What follows is a montage of red-mustachioed boys and men acting wild and rude.

In one “controversy,” a boy kicks down a playhouse his father is buildings, while in another a man interrupts a woman’s office presentation. But something “finally changed” and the men and boys featured in the Kool-Aid controversies are told to act better. They learn the error of their ways and apologize.

“Times are changing,” the narrator says. “Because the Kool-Aid boys watching today will be the Kool-Aid men of tomorrow.”