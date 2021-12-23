'Ghostbusters' reboot director calls out Sony for not including all-women reboot in collector's edition

Director Paul Feig called out Sony for not including his 2016 lady-led "Ghostbusters" film in an upcoming collector's edition box set.

Feig directed the reboot of the franchise that starred comedians Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon, Leslie Jones as well as "Thor" actor Chris Hemsworth. The film also included cameos by living stars of the original and fan-beloved original two "Ghostbusters" films Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Ernie Hudson.

Unfortunately, the film was not well received and faced a myriad of misogynistic attacks on social media over the decision to recast the original actors with all women. Feig continues to defend his movie, though, most recently in a tweet calling out Sony for not including the film in its upcoming release of an eight-disc "Ghostbusters Ultimate Collection" on Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD.

The director shared an article from Slashfilm pointing out that the 2016 reboot is not included and sounded off on the studio for its omission.

"Um … @SonyPictures, I know this must be a mistake," he wrote. "We do have a lot of fans and Bill, Dan and Ernie were in it and it won the Kids Choice Award for Best Feature Film the year it came out. So, I guess this was just an oversight? #weareallghostbusters."

However, The Hollywood Reporter notes that there may be a canonical reason for Sony to not including the 2016 reboot in its collector's edition. The movies that are included are the 1984 "Ghostbusters" as well as its 1989 sequel as well as Jason Reitman’s recently-released "Ghostbusters: Afterlife."

Unlike the 2016 movie, "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" is a canonical third installment in the franchise, that uses the other two movies as a springboard to tell its story that has its roots in the events of the first two movies. As a result, all the movies that come in the box set technically tell one cohesive story. Meanwhile, the female-led story was set in a world where the first two movies never happened and established the creation of the new Ghostbusters.

Still, fans wonder if the poor reception that the "Ghostbusters" reboot had something to do with Sony keeping it out of its collection. The Hollywood Reporter previously noted that Dan Akyroyd appeared on a British morning show where he diplomatically criticized Feig, saying that he spent too much on the movie and didn’t take enough input from the original stars. However, Akyroyd made it clear that he was indeed a fan of the 2016 movie.