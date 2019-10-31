'Ghost Adventures' star Zak Bagans says he fell ill after investigating the real-life 'Conjuring' house

Professional ghost hunter Zak Bagans says he fell ill after investigating the real-life house that inspired the first “Conjuring” movie.

The famed Travel Channel series “Ghost Adventures” will air an episode on Halloween from inside the Rhode Island home of the Perron family, whose experiences provided filmmakers with the inspiration for the 2013 horror movie.

TED BUNDY'S DEFENSE ATTORNEY SAYS SERIAL KILLER WAS 'ABSOLUTELY BORN EVIL,' HAD A 'DEATH WISH' IN NEW DOC

“This house made me sick, and I did not recover from this investigation for about three weeks,” Bagans, 42, told People. “It took everything out of me. My body wasn’t functioning right. My balance. This place is haunted by something I believe is very ancient.”

The outlet reported that the Perron family experienced a slew of poltergeist and potential possession activity in 1971. They soon sought the help of renowned paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, played by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga in the film. The duo claimed that the spirit that inhabits the home was one of the most malicious they encountered in their long career investigating the paranormal.

ZAC EFRON SAYS WHITE PRIVILEGE ALLOWED TED BUNDY TO KILL PEOPLE FOR SO LONG BEFORE BEING CAPTURED

Although Bagans warned the current residents of the house that they may be dealing with something very powerful, he couldn't help but highlight the historical significance of the home.

“As an investigator, this is the ultimate place to go because of the history,” Bagans said. “Being able to get inside of the house and back inside of this case, reopen these files, learn some things that people don’t know about this investigation, was just an absolute thrill.”

Bagans has a penchant for the macabre aspects of history. According to TMZ, he recently purchased several items that were seized from infamous serial killer Ted Bundy’s Volkswagen Beetle to put on display in his Haunted Museum in Las Vegas. Among the items are Bundy's ski mask, a red-handled ice-pick, gloves, a flashlight, orange wire, trash bags, a brown gym bag, white clothesline rope and strips of bed sheets.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The items were gathered by former detective Jerry Thompson when Bundy’s car was seized in 1975, according to the outlet.