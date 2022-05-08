George Perez, 'Wonder Woman' illustrator, dead at 67

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Illustrator George Perez has died.

The DC comics legend died of pancreatic cancer at his home with his wife by his side, according to a social media post shared by his longtime friend, Constance Eza. Perez was 67.

Eza wrote that he was "not in pain" and knew he was "very, very loved."

"We are all very much grieving, but at the same time, we are so incredibly grateful for the joy he brought to our lives," Eza wrote. "To know George was to love him; and he loved back. Fiercely and with his whole heart. The world is a lot less vibrant today without him in it."

"He loved all of you," she added. "He loved hearing your posts and seeing the drawings you sent and the tributes you made. He was deeply proud to have brought so much joy to so many."

Perez first announced his cancer diagnosis in December and revealed he had been told he had six months to a year left to live.

"I have been given the option of chemotherapy and/or radiation therapy, but after weighing all the variables and assessing just how much of my remaining days would be eaten up by doctor visits, treatments, hospital stays and dealing with the often stressful and frustrating bureaucracy of the medical system, I’ve opted to just let nature take its course and I will enjoy whatever time I have left as fully as possible with my beautiful wife of over 40 years, my family, friends and my fans," he wrote on Facebook at the time.

Perez first gained fame for his work on "The New Teen Titans." He created characters such as Starfire, Cyborg, Raven and Deathstroke.

Perez illustrated the "Avengers" and "Crisis on Infinite Earths."

The illustrator is most known for his work on "Wonder Woman." During that time in his career, Perez won four Eagle Awards, two Jack Kirby Awards, an Inkpot Award and a lifetime achievement Inkwell Award.

"Everyone knows George’s legacy as a creator," Eza’s statement said.

"His art, characters and stories will be revered for years to come," Eza wrote. "But, as towering as that legacy is, it pales in comparison to the legacy of the man George was. George’s true legacy is his kindness. It’s the love he had for bringing others joy — and I hope you all carry that with you always."