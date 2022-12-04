George Clooney helps wife Amal steal the show at Kennedy Center where he's honored

Despite the shiny medallion placed around his neck at The Kennedy Center, George Clooney was outshone by his wife, barrister and human-rights activist Amal Clooney, on Saturday night.

A member of the 45th class of honorees for the lifetime artistic achievement award given by The Kennedy Center Honors, Clooney walked the red carpet, looking dapper in a black tuxedo.

Accompanied by his parents, Nick and Nina, as well as Amal, Clooney took posing on the red carpet as an opportunity to laud his wife, fluffing the train of her dress as she gleefully smiled for photos.

Amal wore an off-the-shoulder red gown by Valentino's Spring 2022 Couture collection.

GEORGE CLOONEY HAS THE LAST LAUGH AHEAD OF 8-YEAR MARRIAGE ANNIVERSARY WITH AMAL: 'THEY SAID IT WOULDN'T LAST'

The event, held at the United States Department of State, culled many other artists, all of whom were honored alongside Clooney. They included Amy Grant, Gladys Knight, Tania León, and the members of the band U2: Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton, and Larry Mullen Jr.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Clooney said of receiving the honor, "Growing up in a small town in Kentucky I could never have imagined that someday I’d be the one sitting in the balcony at the Kennedy Center Honors. To be mentioned in the same breath with the rest of these incredible artists is an honor. This is a genuinely exciting surprise for the whole Clooney family."

As described on its website, The Kennedy Center Honors "have been compared to a knighthood in Britain, or the French Legion of Honor -- the quintessential reward for a lifetime’s endeavor."

On Sunday, a gala will be held for the honorees. It will air on December 28 on CBS.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Honorees from 2021 included Justino Díaz, Berry Gordy, Bette Middler, Joni Mitchel, and Lorne Michaels.