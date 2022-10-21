Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Celebrity News
Published

George Clooney says he's still close with 'ER' costars: 'That was a job of a lifetime'

Clooney starred as Dr. Doug Ross on the show's first five seasons

By Will Mendelson | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

George Clooney revealed something that fans of "ER" are sure to love - the actor remains close with his former costars.

In a teaser for Friday's episode of "The Drew Barrymore Show," the actor mentions that the cast is still friendly today, a decade after the show ended its 15-season run.

"I guess it was the friendship I have with all of them and that I continue to have," he told Drew Barrymore. "I had [Anthony] Tony Edwards at the house in Italy three weeks ago — he and Mare came," Clooney said, saying that he is also still "really close" with Julianna Margulies and Noah Wyle. 

"And so I feel that [show] was a job of a lifetime. And it changed my career."

GEORGE CLOONEY ON WHY HE WON'T LET AMAL WATCH 'BATMAN & ROBIN': ‘I WANT MY WIFE TO HAVE SOME RESPECT FOR ME' 

The iconic hospital drama aired from 1994 to 2009. Clooney starred as Dr. Doug Ross on the show's first five seasons.

George and Amal Clooney share five-year-old twins Ella and Alexander. 

George and Amal Clooney share five-year-old twins Ella and Alexander.  (Joe Maher)

On Friday's episode, Barrymore also joked with Clooney about how she was "drunk" and "made out" with one of the actor's best friends once.

Amal and George Clooney tied the knot in 2014.

Amal and George Clooney tied the knot in 2014. (Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I got so drunk while we were making ‘Confessions of a Dangerous Mind’ I made out with Waldo," she admitted, referring to Waldo Sanchez, Clooney's hairstylist friend.

"I remember," Clooney replied.

Drew Barrymore started her own talk show, "The Drew Barrymore Show" in 2020. 

Drew Barrymore started her own talk show, "The Drew Barrymore Show" in 2020.  (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for The Drew Barrymore Show)

During Clooney’s guest appearance, he also gushed about wife Amal.  The couple wed in 2014 and share 5-year-old twins Alexander and Ella.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Will Mendelson is an entertainment editor for Fox News Digital. 

Trending