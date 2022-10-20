Drew Barrymore recalls being ‘drunk’ and making out with George Clooney's friend after her divorce in 2002

Drew Barrymore is sharing details about a time she was "drunk" and "made out" with one of George Clooney’s best friends.

Clooney is set to appear as a guest on "The Drew Barrymore Show" on Friday, and in a preview of the episode, Barrymore revealed that she had an intimate moment with Waldo Sanchez, Clooney's hairstylist friend.

"I feel like good times follow you wherever you go," Barrymore said to Clooney. "Yes, well, that’s 'cause I drink. That’s a problem, really, it does become a problem," he replied.

The show’s host then segued into her encounter with Clooney’s friend.

"I got so drunk while we were making ‘Confessions of a Dangerous Mind’ I made out with Waldo," she admitted, referring to Sanchez. "I remember," Clooney added.

Barrymore then shared the backstory with the audience.

"Waldo is George’s, like, best friend, and they work together and then, yeah, the next day at work I was, like, ‘Uh, cool,’ 'cause everyone’s just so cool," she explained.

Clooney chimed in: "We were in Montreal, we were all stuck up there together, and you had just gone through a divorce, remember, and you had just come up there, and it was an emotional time for you and so it really felt like incumbent upon us to make sure that you were gonna be okay, and that was fun."

"Confessions of a Dangerous Mind" was released in 2002, the same year she divorced Tom Green. Barrymore and the comedian were married for one year. Barrymore went on to tie the knot with Will Kopelman in 2012. The two, who share daughters Olive, 10, and Frankie, 8, divorced in 2016.

During Clooney’s guest appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show," he also opened up about how his wife, Amal, stole his heart the first night they met.

"The funniest thing is Bryan Lourd, my agent, called me, he had just met Amal at some other thing, and she was like, ‘Yeah, I am going to go to Como with a friend of mine,’" Clooney recalled.

"He called me up, and he said, ‘There's a girl coming to your house that you are going to marry,’" the "Ticket to Paradise" star told Barrymore.

At the time, the actor did not believe his agent.

"I was like, ‘You're an idiot. You know that's not going to happen,’" Clooney continued. "And then in comes Amal, and we stayed up all night talking, and I started writing her a bunch of letters."

Barrymore clarified and said, "Like on pen and paper?" Clooney replied, "Yep, we still write letters. Leave them on the pillow."

George and Amal, a human rights lawyer, wed in 2014 and share 5-year-old twins Alexander and Ella.