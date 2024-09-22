Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

George Clooney pranked Tom Cruise and Meryl Streep posing as Brad Pitt: ‘Everyone’s so terrified’

The 'Wolfs' star said he's also sent letters pretending to be former President Bill Clinton

By Elizabeth Stanton Fox News
Published
If you’re one of George Clooney’s famous friends, you might want to double-check your mail.

The "Ocean’s 11" star appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" last week and revealed that he often writes letters to friends pretending to be people like Bill Clinton, telling them he watched their "worst" movie on a plane.

But his great trick came courtesy of a gift from Jimmy Kimmel, who said he gave Clooney stationery with Brad Pitt’s name on it.

"The Brad Pitt one was brutal," Clooney joked, revealing he pretended to be his "Wolfs" co-star to several big names.

Clooney and Pitt

George Clooney used stationery with Brad Pitt's name on it to prank some famous pals, something he'd done before pretending to be former president Bill Clinton too. (JB Lacroix/FilmMagic)

GEORGE CLOONEY TEASES 'PRETTY BOY' BRAD PITT: ‘HE DOESN'T LOOK SO GOOD’

"I sent [a letter] to Don Cheadle, I sent it to Tom Cruise saying they want to do ‘Interview [with the Vampire] 2’ but this time Brad wants to play Lestat," Clooney said.

He continued, "I sent it to Meryl Streep with a box of CDs for dialect [coaching]. And I said ‘This guy helped me with my accent in "Troy," I think he could really help you.’" Streep is, of course, a multiple Oscar-winner, known for her skill in dialects and accents, making the prank pretty clever, as Clooney cracked up explaining it.

Kimmel said Pitt told him that Cruise had actually called him after receiving the letter, telling him playing Lestat, Cruise's character in the 1994 film, was OK.

Side by side photos of Tom Cruise, George Clooney, and Meryl Streep

Tom Cruise and Meryl Streep both received prank letters from Clooney, posing as Pitt. (Getty Images)

It’s not the perfect crime, as Clooney admitted, "There’s usually some guess involved with me, yeah, usually somehow they figure it out."

Clooney has been famous for his pranks in Hollywood for years, and knows it keeps everybody on their toes.

"Once you’ve done really dastardly, long-running things, then it’s like having the nuclear weapons. Everyone’s so terrified," he told Kimmel.

Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt

In Clooney's prank letter, he told Tom Cruise Pitt wanted to play the role of Lestat from their 1994 hit "Interview with the Vampire." (Francois Duhamel/Sygma via Getty Images)

He added that "Only Murders in the Building" star Richard Kind had told Clooney that a prank show wanted to try to get him and asked Kind and all his friends, and they emphatically said no to participating, knowing Clooney’s reputation.

Clooney joked "everyone's so terrified" thanks to his history of pranks.

Clooney joked "everyone's so terrified" thanks to his history of pranks. (Franco Origlia/Getty Images)

"They called all my friends and they were like ‘No! He could put a dead body in my apartment,’" the Oscar-winner joked.

