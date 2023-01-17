Selena Gomez, Steve Martin reveal Meryl Streep, Paul Rudd joining season 3 of ‘Only Murders in the Building’

"Only Murders in the Building" star Selena Gomez announced in a social media post Tuesday that Meryl Streep and Paul Rudd will be joining the cast in the show’s third season.

"Hey guys, we’re on set. What are we shooting?" Gomez teased in the video while panning her phone to either side of her to show her co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short.

Gomez said the "gang is back," panning over to Andrea Martin, who joined the show in season two.

"Could this honestly get any better?" Gomez said before turning her phone to reveal Rudd sitting at the end other end of the couch from the three main stars.

"Oh wait!" she cheered in feigned surprise.

"Well, I do think it could get a little bit better," Rudd dead-panned before Streep popped her head up from behind the couch, asking the cast if they needed anything as if she were a production assistant.

"Just the tea that I asked for a half hour ago," Short joked to the Oscar-winning actress.

The video ended with Gomez turning to her phone with a look of excited shock.

Martin also posted a black and white photo of himself with Short, Gomez, Streep and Rudd, calling them a "cast to dream of."

Streep's last TV series was her second season role on "Big Little Lies" in 2019.

Meanwhile, Rudd made a cameo as a fictional Broadway star in the season two finale of "Only Murders in the Building."

No details have been revealed about who Streep will play in the Hulu comedy about three true-crime enthusiasts who team up to investigate a suspicious murder in their New York apartment building.

The show won three Emmy Awards after its first season for outstanding production design, outstanding sound mixing and for outstanding guest actor (Nathan Lane).