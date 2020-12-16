George Clooney goes off on anti-maskers amid coronavirus: ‘Put on a f--king mask'

George Clooney is at his wits end when it comes to mitigating the transmission of the coronavirus and is calling for anti-maskers to get with the program.

The "Midnight Sky" star and director made his stance clear on Wednesday when he appeared on SiriusXM’s "Howard Stern Show" and explained his views regarding current public health mandates and the percentage of those who detract from the guidelines.

"This thought where everybody is like, 'Well it's my freedom.' It's like, that's not how this s--t works, dumba--," Clooney, 59, fumed to host Howard Stern, according to The Hill. "Your freedom is this: You're free to smoke until your lungs turn black, but you can't do it on the bus. And you're free to drink until your liver comes out your ass, but you can't drink and then get behind the wheel of a car."

The Oscar winner pressed that in the current state surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, "there have to be certain rules" in order to control the spread.

"This is one that says: Put on a f--king mask and we'll get through this," said Clooney. "We've got vaccines coming — let's save another 60,000 lives before the vaccines."

Stern also spoke candidly about the issues plaguing America with regards to the virus and the prolific shock jock said he felt odd that President Donald Trump seems reluctant to embrace mask-wearing, considering the fact that he contracted the novel virus and has proclaimed himself in the past to be germophobic.

Clooney took the opportunity served up by Stern and didn’t hold back in his criticism of Trump.

"He was the dumb goofball," Clooney said of Trump. "He was the guy that came up to us at the Stone Rose [lounge in New York] and sat at our table when he wasn't invited and then would say, 'What's the name of the waitress?'"

Added Clooney through laughter: "It was like, 'Well, I don't know, ask your wife.' He was just that guy."

After months of refusing to wear a face mask, Trump tweeted out a photo of himself in July donning a mask with the presidential seal emblazoned and called the move to wear a mask "Patriotic."

"We are United in our effort to defeat the Invisible China Virus, and many people say that it is Patriotic to wear a face mask when you can’t socially distance," he wrote. "There is nobody more Patriotic than me, your favorite President!"

In October, the president and first lady Melania Trump returned positive tests for the novel illness, and Trump was administered treatment at the Walter Reed Military Medical Center in Maryland.